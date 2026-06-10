New Study Links Vaping to Potential Cancer Risk

A new scientific review is adding to growing concerns about the long-term health effects of vaping.

Researchers publishing in the journal Carcinogenesis concluded that nicotine-containing e-cigarettes are “likely to be carcinogenic to humans” and may contribute to the development of lung and oral cancers. The review was led by cancer researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and examined findings from laboratory studies, animal research, clinical monitoring, and other scientific evidence published in recent years.

Rather than focusing on a single experiment, the researchers reviewed a broad body of evidence looking at how vaping affects the body. They found consistent links between e-cigarette use and biological changes associated with cancer development, including DNA damage, chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, and cellular changes in lung and oral tissues.

The review also noted that vape aerosols can contain potentially harmful compounds, including aldehydes such as formaldehyde and acetaldehyde, as well as certain heavy metals that may be released from device heating elements. These substances have been linked to processes known to play a role in cancer formation.

At the sane times experts cautioned that the findings do not prove that vaping directly causes cancer in humans today. Because e-cigarettes have only been widely used for about two decade, researchers do not yet have the decades-long population studies that established the cancer risks of traditional cigarettes.

Some public health experts also emphasize that while vaping is not risk-free, current evidence still suggests it exposes users to fewer carcinogens than combustible cigarettes. However, they agree that non-smokers, especially young people, should avoid vaping altogether.

The study adds to an expanding body of research examining the long-term health consequences of e-cigarette use as vaping remains popular among both adults and teens.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.