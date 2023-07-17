After 13 years in radio, Dominique Da Diva is gearing up to launch her very own Afternoon drive show, ‘The Dominique Da Diva Show’ on D.C’s WKYS-FM and Baltimore’s WERQ-FM with Urban One.

Dominique began her media career in radio through an internship in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia. After receiving her broadcast journalism degree from Virginia State University, she set out on a journey to become an all around ‘media queen’.

A lovely lady of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Dominique can also been seen weekly on FOX 5 DC as a contributing host on the #1 rated, Emmy nominated Morning news broadcast, GOOD DAY DC, as well as the 11a Lion Lunch Hour show.

With her radiant personality and comedic one-liners, Dominique continues to exemplify what Beyonce’ means when she says, ‘a diva is a female version of a hustler.’ She’s graced stages & red carpets with countless public figures and celebrities like Whoppi Goldberg, Tyler Perry, and Kendrick Lamar. She has also interviewed prominent leaders of our community like our beloved 44th President, Barack and as well as first Lady Michelle Obama.

Dominique uses her platform to empower women to be unapologetically confident in themselves and encourage the youth to support and attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

It doesn’t take long to notice that Dominique is a multifaceted talent and a natural born star!

You can currently catch Dominique Da Diva on iPower WCDX-Richmond 92.1/104.1 during the Midday at 10a-3p as well as on her all new afternoon drive show from 3p-7p on WKYS and WERQ in Washington, D.C and Baltimore. Dominique Da Diva is relentless in the pursuit of being an ‘All Around Media Queen.’ Follow her on all socials @DominiqueDaDiva