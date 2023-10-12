Want Radio Play? Here’s What You Need To Do

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Thank you for your interest and music submission at 92Q!

There are a few prerequisites required PRIOR to scheduling an appointment.

We will ONLY consider and schedule a meeting with artist(s) that have COMPLETED the following steps:

STEP 1:

Register your song with the Library of Congress

Log onto www.copyright.gov

STEP 2:

Sign up with ASCAP OR BMI

ASCAP: www.ascap.com/about

BMI: www.bmi.com

STEP 3:

Get encoded with BDS

https://www.bdsradio.com

STEP 4:

Get CD professionally pressed up

STEP 5:

“Build A Buzz”

Promote your music with marketing materials (posters, fliers, street team, etc);

Performances; Online via music sites (iTunes, Youtube etc) and social media platforms

STEP 6:

Send an email to ronebaltimore@gmail.com with the following:

SONG TITLE

CLEAN version of your REGISTERED song

Screen shot of all appropriate membership ID numbers for

Library of Congress, ASCAP or BMI and BDS

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

MUSIC LINKS: iTunes, Youtube, reverbnation, soundcloud etc

STEP 7:

Once all information submitted in Step 6 is reviewed and verified, you will be contacted to schedule an appointment for the next available music day.

The visit to the Radio station is the final step!

You should already be performing, gaining a fan base, developing a strong social media presence and promoting registered music!

*** PLEASE NOTE***

AIRPLAY IS NOT GUARANTEED UPON COMPLETION OF YOUR MEETING!

Your music is competing with current national chart topping R&B and Hip Hop artists!

(Example: Drake, Lil Wayne, Miguel, Rihanna, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, T.I. etc.)

The music MUST be of the same caliber and better to be considered for airplay!

NOTE: YOU CANNOT PAY TO HAVE YOUR MUSIC PLAYED ON ANY OF OUR STATIONS!!!