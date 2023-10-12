Want Radio Play? Here’s What You Need To Do

Thank you for your interest and music submission at 92Q!
There are a few prerequisites required PRIOR to scheduling an appointment.
We will ONLY consider and schedule a meeting with artist(s) that have COMPLETED the following steps:
STEP 1:
Register your song with the Library of Congress
Log onto www.copyright.gov
STEP 2:
Sign up with ASCAP OR BMI
ASCAP: www.ascap.com/about
BMI: www.bmi.com
STEP 3:
Get encoded with BDS
STEP 4:
Get CD professionally pressed up
STEP 5:
“Build A Buzz”
Promote your music with marketing materials (posters, fliers, street team, etc);
Performances; Online via music sites (iTunes, Youtube etc) and social media platforms
STEP 6:
Send an email to ronebaltimore@gmail.com with the following:
- SONG TITLE
- CLEAN version of your REGISTERED song
- Screen shot of all appropriate membership ID numbers for
Library of Congress, ASCAP or BMI and BDS
- SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
- MUSIC LINKS: iTunes, Youtube, reverbnation, soundcloud etc
STEP 7:
Once all information submitted in Step 6 is reviewed and verified, you will be contacted to schedule an appointment for the next available music day.
The visit to the Radio station is the final step!
You should already be performing, gaining a fan base, developing a strong social media presence and promoting registered music!
*** PLEASE NOTE***
AIRPLAY IS NOT GUARANTEED UPON COMPLETION OF YOUR MEETING!
Your music is competing with current national chart topping R&B and Hip Hop artists!
(Example: Drake, Lil Wayne, Miguel, Rihanna, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, T.I. etc.)
The music MUST be of the same caliber and better to be considered for airplay!
NOTE: YOU CANNOT PAY TO HAVE YOUR MUSIC PLAYED ON ANY OF OUR STATIONS!!!
