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92Q End of Summer Jam Returns to Pier Six in Baltimore

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Published on July 30, 2026
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Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Source: WERQ / 92Q Jams

The wait is over! IKON Entertainment and 92Q are bringing back one of Baltimore’s biggest concert events as End of Summer Jam (On The Water Edition) returns to Pier Six Pavilion this Labor Day Weekend.

The star-studded lineup features Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, 42 Dugg, NASG Chaz, and YG Teck, delivering an unforgettable night of hip-hop on Baltimore’s iconic waterfront.

The concert takes place Friday, September 4 at Pier Six Pavilion, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Fans can get early access to tickets during the exclusive pre-sale beginning July 30. To unlock the pre-sale, simply use the special code “92Q” when purchasing your tickets!

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS!!!!

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