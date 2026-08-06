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Where to Find Free Back-to-School Supplies Around Baltimore

Published on August 6, 2026
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  • Community organizations, churches, and businesses are hosting back-to-school giveaways throughout August.
  • Events include family activities, health resources, food, entertainment, and community vendors.
  • Families should confirm availability and event requirements before attending, as some events are sold out.
Welcome back to school chalkboard banner with 3d cartoon backpack and books.
Source: Tatevrika / Getty

Families across the Baltimore area have several opportunities to pick up free school supplies, backpacks and other essentials ahead of the 2026-2027 school year.

Community organizations, churches, businesses and recreation centers are hosting back-to-school giveaways throughout August. Several events will also include family activities, health resources, food, entertainment and community vendors.

Some events require advance registration, while others have already sold out or ended ticket sales. Families should confirm availability and event requirements before attending.

Baltimore-Area Back-to-School Events

Annual Backpack & School Supply Giveaway
Saturday Aug. 8 at 11 a.m.
801 N. Mount Street, Baltimore
Free; listed as sold out

The North Face Back-to-School Fashion Show & Giveaway
Friday, Aug. 14, at 4 p.m.
825 Dulaney Valley Road, Space 4228, Towson
Free

2nd Annual Catherine Strong Back-to-School Bash
Friday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m.
501 S. Catherine Street, Baltimore
Admission starts at $0

Back-to-School Drive Giveaway
Saturday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m.
Poppleton Recreation Center, Baltimore
Admission starts at $0

Community Back-to-School Drive Celebration
Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m.
St. John Baptist Church, Columbia
Free; listed as sold out

Back-to-School Community Giveaway
Saturday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m.
1928 Woodlawn Drive, Woodlawn
Free

Back-to-School Bash
Saturday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m.
301 W. 29th Street, Baltimore
Free

Back-to-School Paint Day and School Supply Giveaway
Saturday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m.
814 Homestead Street, Baltimore

Back 2 School Bash
Sunday, Aug. 16, at 12:30 p.m.
Charity Church, Baltimore
Free

Diversified Housing Back-to-School Backpack & School Supply Giveaway
Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m.
Randallstown Community Center, Randallstown
Free

Neuro Ready: Back-to-School Giveaway
Saturday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m.
4411 Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore
Admission starts at $0

Flea Market and School Supply Giveaway
Saturday, Aug. 22, at 9 a.m.
4499 Loch Raven Boulevard, Baltimore

Kidz Craft and Book Bag Giveaway
Monday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m.
Craft-Tabulous Craft Studio, Pikesville
Free; listed as sold out

Back-to-School Bash: Community Market & School Supply Giveaway
Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m.
The Meeting House, Columbia
Free

Back-to-School Free Backpack Giveaway in Baltimore
Saturday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m.
Boost Mobile, Baltimore
Free; ticket sales listed as ended

6th Annual Back-to-School Bash Community Giveaway
Saturday at 3 p.m.
4000 Offutt Road, Randallstown
Admission starts at $0

Backpack Giveaway and Health Expo
Saturday at 10 a.m.
The STAR Community Family Life Center, Woodlawn
Free

School Supply Giveaway
Saturday at 9 a.m.
6701 97th Avenue, Seabrook
Free

Back-to-School Party & Supplies — Owings Mills Campus
Saturday Aug. 8 at 9:30 a.m.
Bridgeway Community Church’s Owings Mills/Reisterstown campus
Free; listed as sold out

A Sweet School Supply Drive & Community Cookout
Sunday, Aug. 9, at noon
4034 Woodhaven Avenue, Baltimore
Admission starts at $0

Back-to-School Autism Waiver Event
Saturday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m.
5000 Sunnyside Avenue, College Park
Free

Back-to-School Drive
Thursday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m.
Blue Lagoon, Reisterstown
Free; listed as sold out

Applebee’s Back-to-School Supply Giveaway
Thursday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m.
21048 Frederick Road, Germantown
Free

Eastern’s Back-to-School Community Festival
Friday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
Eastern United Methodist Church, Baltimore
Free

Back-to-School Bash
Saturday, Aug. 15, at noon
Everlasting Life Christian Center, Columbia
Free; listed as sold out

Cheers for Charity: School Supply Drive
Saturday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m.
Stone Silo Brewery, Damascus
Free

Praise on the Avenue: Back-to-School Edition
Saturday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m.
Christ Temple Christian Fellowship, Baltimore
Free

Lakefront Live: Back-to-School Bash
Saturday, Aug. 15, at 4:30 p.m.
Columbia Lakefront Stage, Columbia
Free

6th Annual Back-to-School Bash
Sunday, Aug. 16, at noon
Whosoever Will Christian Church, Beltsville
Free

Back-to-School Kid’s Night Adopt-A-Cow Event
Monday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m.
Chick-fil-A Glen Burnie
Free

Back-to-School Carnival
Friday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter, Glen Burnie
Free

Backpack Giveaway and Car Wash
Saturday, Aug. 22, at 9 a.m.
Pilgrim Christian Day School, Baltimore
Free

Back-to-School Donation Step Cardio
Saturday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m.
lululemon, Columbia

Back-to-School Giveaway
Saturday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m.
7600 Laurel-Bowie Road, Bowie
Free

Glory House Baltimore Back-to-School Health Fair
Saturday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m.
8716 Satyr Hill Road, Parkville
Free

Back-to-School Community Bash
Sunday, Aug. 23, at noon
1930 Woodlawn Drive, Woodlawn
Free

2026 Back-to-School Drive & Health Fair: Family Fun Day
Saturday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m.
9033 Red Branch Road, Columbia

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