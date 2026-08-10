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Maryland Eyelash Extension Technician License: What To Know

Maryland Lash Technicians Have Until Dec. 31 To Meet New Licensing Requirement

Published on August 10, 2026
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Beauty student practicing eyelash extensions training
Source: Fenton Roman / Getty

Maryland eyelash extension technicians now have a new licensing option as the state moves to regulate the growing beauty service industry.

The Maryland Board of Cosmetologists launched its Temporary Eyelash Extension Technician License on April 1, 2026. The license is intended for people who provide eyelash extension services but do not already hold a cosmetologist or esthetician license.

Previously, Maryland lash technicians were generally required to obtain a broader cosmetologist or esthetician license. House Bill 1223 authorized the state to establish a limited license specifically for eyelash extension services, creating a more targeted path for workers in the industry.

Under the temporary licensing program, technicians must provide services inside a salon or barbershop with an active permit from the Maryland Board of Cosmetologists or Maryland Board of Barbers. Technicians must also follow the state’s health and safety regulations. Those who want to operate their own facility are required to obtain the appropriate salon or shop permit.

The temporary license can be renewed once for an additional year while technicians work toward obtaining the state’s forthcoming standard eyelash extension license.

Maryland expects to launch the standard license later in 2026. To qualify, technicians will be required to complete 100 hours of approved training through an MHEC-approved private career school and pass State Board theory and practical examinations.

There’s also an important deadline for technicians already working in the industry: those who do not obtain a temporary license by Dec. 31, 2026, must stop providing eyelash extension services until they meet the requirements for the standard license.

Technicians who already hold a Maryland cosmetologist or esthetician license can continue providing eyelash extension services under their existing license.

Apply and learn more about Maryland’s Temporary Eyelash Extension Technician License

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