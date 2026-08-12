Bumble Drops Its Signature Women-First Messaging Rule

One of Bumble’s most recognizable dating rules is officially getting the boot.

The dating app announced that it will now allow either person to send the first message after a heterosexual match, ending the requirement that women initiate conversations. The change marks a major shift for a platform that built its identity around putting women in control of that first interaction when it launched in 2014.

So why the switch? Apparently, a lot of women don’t actually want the pressure of making that first move. Bumble says its research found that 66 percent of women surveyed preferred men to send the first message. During testing, the company also saw conversations initiated more evenly between men and women and an overall increase in chats.

Founder and CO Whitney Wolfe Herd said being “women-first” was never supposed to mean prescribing only one way for people to connect. Instead, she said users are asking for more flexibility and less pressure while dating.

Bumble had already started loosening its signature rule in 2024 with Opening Moves, which allowed women to place a question on their profile that male matches could answer first. Now, the restriction is disappearing altogether. The app is also extending the time users have to respond to a match from 24 hours to 72 hours and plans to encourage more thoughtful opening messages.

The overhaul comes as Bumble and other dating apps face declining engagement and growing frustration with swipe-based dating. Bumble has experienced slowing growth and fewer paying users, giving the company another reason to rethink the formula that once made it stand out.

After more than a decade of ladies going first, Bumble is essentially putting the ball in everyone’s court. Whether that brings some romance back to dating apps is another story.