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Cardi B Apologizes Again as Latto Addresses Fallout

Cardi B is apologizing once again after Latto confirmed a lyric on "Gimme Dat" was inspired by their fallout.

Published on June 5, 2026
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Cardi B is once again attempting to make peace with Latto after the Atlanta rapper revealed that a lyric on her new song “Gimme Dat” was inspired by their strained relationship.

The revelation came during Latto’s recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, where she confirmed that a line referencing someone offering to “buy Big Mama a bag” was about Cardi B.The lyric references a public apology Cardi made in 2025 after a leaked phone call sparked controversy.

The tension dates back to September 2025 when a heated phone conversation involving Cardi B and James Rosemond Jr., Ice Spice’s manager, surfaced online. During the call, Cardi is heard saying, “You think I’m pussy ass Latto?” while venting frustrations about a separate dispute involving Ice Spice. The comment quickly went viral and left fans wondering where Cardi and Latto stood in their friendship.

At the time, Cardi issued a public apology on social media, writing that she “f*** with Latto HEAVY” and respected both the rapper and her team. She also jokingly promised to “privately buy her a bag” as part of making things right.

Now, after Latto discussed the situation publicly and revealed that the incident changed their friendship, Cardi has issued a second apology. In a lengthy post on X, she said she understood Latto’s feelings and admitted she let her emotions get the best of her during the leaked call. Cardi added that she reached out privately through Latto’s manager, sister and direct messages in an effort to take responsibility and repair the relationship. “I always had love and respect for you,” Cardi wrote. “I always wanted to make it right.”

While Latto says she’s open to a conversation someday, she also acknowledged that life has moved on since the incident.

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