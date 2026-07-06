Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order

The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to restrict birthright citizenship, ruling in a 6-3 decision that the policy violated the Constitution’s longstanding guarantee of citizenship for nearly everyone born on U.S. soil.

Trump’s 2025 executive order would have denied automatic U.S. citizenship to children born in the United States unless at least one parent was a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident. The policy targeted children born to undocumented immigrants and many people in the country on temporary visas, including students, tourists, and workers.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts concluded that the order conflicted with the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause, which states that all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to its jurisdiction, are U.S. citizens. The Court also relied on more than a century of legal precedent, including the landmark 1898 case United States v. Wong Kim Ark, which affirmed birthright citizenship regardless of a child’s parents’ immigration status.

Legal scholars have long argued that allowing a president to redefine citizenship through executive action would undermine the 14th Amendment, which was ratified in 1868 after the Civil War to guarantee citizenship to formerly enslaved people and prevent states or future administrations from denying that right. The majority agreed that such a fundamental constitutional protection cannot be rewritten by executive order.

The Court’s three dissenting justices argued that the Citizenship Clause should not automatically apply to children born to parents who are in the country unlawfully or temporarily. However, the majority rejected that interpretation, reaffirming the any change to birthright citizenship would require either an act of Congress consistent with the Constitution or a constitutional amendment itself, not unilateral presidential action.

The ruling marks one of the most significant immigration decisions in decades and preserves a constitutional principle that has been in place for more than 150 years.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.