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Judge Blocks SNAP Food Restrictions Backed by Trump

A federal judge ruled the Trump administration can't let states decide which foods qualify under the SNAP program.

Published on June 25, 2026
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A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s effort to allow states to ban certain foods from being purchased through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), ruling that only Congress has the authority to determine what qualifies as eligible food.

In a decision issued this week, U.S. District Judge Amy German Jackson found that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) exceeded its legal authority by approving waivers that allowed states to prohibit SNAP recipients from using benefits to buy products such as soda, candy, and other sugary foods. The judge emphasized that her ruling was based on federal law, not on whether restricting those foods is good public policy.

The restrictions were part of the Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative, championed by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. They argued that limiting purchases of sugary foods and beverages could help reduce obesity, diabetes, and other chronic health conditions among SNAP recipients.

Judge Jackson, however, concluded that the USDA cannot rewrite Congress’ definition of “food” through administrative waivers. She also found the agency failed to follow required federal rule making procedures before approving the restrictions. The ruling blocks food restrictions that had already been approved in five states and is expected to affect similar policies in as many as 23 states that had either received or sought USDA approval.

Anti-hunger advocates praised the decision, arguing the restrictions would have created confusion and stigmatized families receiving food assistance. Supporters of the MAHA initiative, meanwhile, maintain that limiting junk food purchases remains an important public health goal and could ultimately require action from Congress rather than the executive branch. The Trump administration has not yet announced whether its plans to appeal the ruling.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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