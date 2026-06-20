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Drake Tops Apple Music’s All-Time Streaming List

At this point, Drake isn't just participating in the streaming era. He's helping define it. I've got to give credit where it's due.

Published on June 20, 2026
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If there was ever any doubt about who has dominated the streaming era, Drake just received another major piece of evidence.

Apple Music has unveiled its all-time list of the platform’s most-streamed artists, and Drake sits comfortably at No. 1.

Dive Into the List

The ranking, released in collaboration with chart-tracking account @chartdata, places Drake ahead of some of the biggest names in music history. Taylor Swift landed at No. 2, while Future claimed the third spot. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Bad Bunny rounded out the top five.

The rest of the list includes heavy hitters like Lil Baby, The Weeknd, Morgan Wallen, Kanye West, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Durk, Rod Wave, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Eminem among others.

While the ranking reflects years of streaming success, Drake’s recent run has only strengthened his case as one of the most successful artists of the modern era.

The New Albums (probably) Helped

Following the releases of Iceman, Maid of Honor, and Habibti, the Toronto superstar became the most-streamed artist in a single day on both Apple Music and Spotify this year. Apple Music also named him its most-streamed artist of 2026 after more than 60 of his songs charted simultaneously on the platform’s U.S. chart.

His dominance extends beyond streaming. Earlier this month, Iceman secured a third consecutive week atop the Billboard 200, moving 171,000 equivalent album units during the tracking period. The accomplishment gave Drake his fifth album to spend at least three weeks at No. 1 on the chart.

Perhaps the most staggering statistic of all: Drake currently holds 27 songs inside Apple Music’s all-time Top 500 most-streamed tracks, more than any other artist on the platform.

At this point, Drake isn’t just participating in the streaming era. He’s helping define it. I’ve got to give credit where it’s due.

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