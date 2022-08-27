Saucy Santana gave material gworl energy in the Z1079 Summer Jam media room Presented by Remy Martin! Saucy said he was giving a “little light drip” wearing over 300K in jewelry, Rick Owen clothes, and carrying a Birkin…. damn! Check out what he had to say about Cle fam and more!
The Latest:
- St. Jude: Give To Get Your Shirt
- Chloe Bailey Response To A Twitter User Over Bikini Video Comments
- The Black Census Project Ramps Up Effort Ahead Of Midterm Elections
- Fans Fiercely Defend Lizzo After Aries Spears Comments
- Savannah James Celebrates Her Birthday In A Curve Hugging Black Dress
- Black Youth At Segregated Schools More Likely To Use Alcohol
- Independent Clothing Maker Claims Balenciaga Stole His Design
- Saucy Santana Drips in Over 300K in Jewelry Plus a Birkin
- Glorilla Tells Us What She Turns Up to In the Car
- ‘Let’s Talk About Sex’ National Reproductive Justice Conference Meets In Texas
- Big Boss Vette Reveals This About Her Viral Song
Saucy Santana Drips in Over 300K in Jewelry Plus a Birkin was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com