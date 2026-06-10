Driver Shot During Road Rage Incident on I-295 in Anne Arundel County

Source: General / Radio One

A man was injured in a shooting during an apparent road rage incident on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (I-295) in Maryland on Wednesday morning, according to Maryland State Police.

Authorities said the driver was shot while traveling on the parkway. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Police said a passenger was also inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not reported injured.

The incident led to a significant police presence and traffic disruptions along the northbound lanes of I-295 near MD-175 in Anne Arundel County. Officials announced around 10:20 a.m. that the northbound lanes had been shut down as investigators worked the scene.

It is unclear when the roadway will fully reopen.

Maryland State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Additional details, including information about a suspect, have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.