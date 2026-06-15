Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over ANTM Documentary

Tyra Banks is fighting back against Netflix and the creators of the hit America’s Next Top Model documentary, filing a defamation lawsuit over how she was portrayed in the project.

According to court filings, Banks alleges that the Netflix docuseries “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” presented a misleading and damaging version of events surrounding the long-running reality competition show. The lawsuit names Netflix, production company EverWonder Studio, and the documentary’s directors as defendants. Banks claims her reputation was harmed by selective editing and the omission of key context from her participation.

At the center of the lawsuit is a lengthy interview Banks gave to the filmmakers. According to her complaint, she sat for more than three hours of questioning, but only 16 minutes of her comments appeared in the final series. Banks alleges that statement where she acknowledged mistakes, discussed lessons learned, and addressed criticism of the show were largely left out.

The documentary examines the legacy of America’s Next Top Model, which aired from 2003 to 2018 and helped launch the careers of several models while also drawing criticism for controversial challenges, harsh judging, and allegations about the treatment of contestants. The series features interviews with former contestants, industry experts, and former judges including Miss J Alexander, Jay Manuel, and Nigel Barker.

Since its release, the documentary has reignited debate over the show’s impact on the modeling industry and pop culture. Some former contestants have criticized the program’s environment while others have defended aspects of their experience.

Netflix has not publicly commented on the lawsuit. No trial date has been set, and a court has not ruled on the claims. As the legal battle moves forward, the case is expected to draw even more attention to the complicated legacy of one of reality television’s most influential franchises.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.