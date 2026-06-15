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UFC Fighter Faces Backlash Over Michelle Obama Remark

What was meant to be a celebration of America's 250th anniversary quickly turned controversial after a UFC fighter's comments went viral.

Published on June 15, 2026
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One of the biggest moments from UFC Freedom 250 had nothing to do with what happened inside the cage.

The event, held on the White House South Lawn as part of festivities recognizing America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, featured a series of exhibition bouts and appearances from several prominent figures in sports and politics. But it was heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit who ultimately dominated headlines, and not for defeating Derrick Lewis in one of the most highly-anticipated fights in UFC history.

After his win, Hokit used his post-fight interview to praise President Donald Trump before declaring “Michelle Obama is a man!”

The statement repeated a long-running conspiracy theory that has circulated online for years despite a lack of evidence, and spread across social media, drawing criticism from commentators, journalists, and members of the public who viewed it as a disrespectful attack on the former First Lady.

The timing of the comment also became part of the conversation. UFC Freedom 250 was designed to celebrate America’s history, and considering that much of it was built on the backs of Black people, many observers pointed out how Hokit’s remark undercuts reflection on the country’s more complicated chapters, including slavery, segregation, and the long struggle for civil rights.

UFC President Dana White later distanced the organization from the comments, reportedly calling them “nasty” and making clear they did not reflect the UFC’s views.

Neither Michelle Obama nor former President Barack Obama have publicly responded.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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92Q baltimore chey parker Dana White Derrick Lewis First Lady Michelle Obama Josh Hokit Michelle Obama quicksilva morning show ufc UFC Freedom 250 White House South Lawn

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