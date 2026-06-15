Knicks Championship Celebration Turns Chaotic in NYC

For the first time in 53 years, the New York Knicks are NBA champions. But while thousands of fans poured into the streets to celebrate the historic victory, the festivities quickly spiraled into chaos across parts of New York City.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), at least 63 people were arrested following Saturday night’s celebrations after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs to win the 2026 NBA Championship. Authorities reported numerous incidents of vandalism, assaults, and other crimes throughout Manhattan, particularly near Times Square and Madison Square Garden.

One of the most dramatic scenes involved a row of school buses parked near Times Square. Police said fans climbed onto the vehicles, smashed windshields, ripped off hoods, and set at least one bus on fire. Officials later reported that five buses were either burned or heavily damaged. The buses had been used to transport fans attending FIFA World Cup events in the area.

The violence wasn’t limited to property damage. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot near Times Square during the celebrations. Investigators also reported four stabbings or slashings throughout the night. Meanwhile, 10 NYPD officers were injured, including one who was punched in the face and another who was struck by a glass bottle.

The chaos cast a shadow over what many fans described as a once-in-a-generation moment for the franchise. While countless New Yorkers celebrated peacefully, videos of burning buses, damaged police vehicles, street fights, and clashes with law enforcement quickly went viral online.

City officials are now preparing the Knicks’ championship parade, with additional security measures expected as fans continue celebrating the team’s first NBA title since 1973.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.