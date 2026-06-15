Listen Live
Close
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Knicks Championship Celebration Turns Chaotic in NYC

A long-awaited Knicks championship title sparked massive celebrations, but the night also brought violence, fires and arrests.

Published on June 15, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

For the first time in 53 years, the New York Knicks are NBA champions. But while thousands of fans poured into the streets to celebrate the historic victory, the festivities quickly spiraled into chaos across parts of New York City.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), at least 63 people were arrested following Saturday night’s celebrations after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs to win the 2026 NBA Championship. Authorities reported numerous incidents of vandalism, assaults, and other crimes throughout Manhattan, particularly near Times Square and Madison Square Garden.

One of the most dramatic scenes involved a row of school buses parked near Times Square. Police said fans climbed onto the vehicles, smashed windshields, ripped off hoods, and set at least one bus on fire. Officials later reported that five buses were either burned or heavily damaged. The buses had been used to transport fans attending FIFA World Cup events in the area.

The violence wasn’t limited to property damage. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot near Times Square during the celebrations. Investigators also reported four stabbings or slashings throughout the night. Meanwhile, 10 NYPD officers were injured, including one who was punched in the face and another who was struck by a glass bottle.

The chaos cast a shadow over what many fans described as a once-in-a-generation moment for the franchise. While countless New Yorkers celebrated peacefully, videos of burning buses, damaged police vehicles, street fights, and clashes with law enforcement quickly went viral online.

City officials are now preparing the Knicks’ championship parade, with additional security measures expected as fans continue celebrating the team’s first NBA title since 1973.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

2026 NBA Championship 92Q baltimore basketball chey parker Madison Square Garden Manhattan New York Police Department NYPD quicksilva morning show Times Square

More from 92 Q
Trending
Child learning swimming with instructor in indoor pool
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Youth Ages 7-14 Invited to Join IM Swim and Water Safety Program

Comments
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 - Hollywood Party Performances
B'more  |  Editor Staff

En Vogue To Take The Stage At Baltimore Pride 2026

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
Police Siren
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Driver Shot During Road Rage Incident on I-295 in Anne Arundel County

Comments
White House with ominous clouds
30 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

Comments
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close