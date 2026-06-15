Judge Dismisses Dawn Richard’s Lawsuit Against Diddy

A federal judge has dismissed former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard’s lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, marking a significant legal victory for the music mogul as he continues to face multiple civil claims.

According to court documents, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla dismissed all 18 claims Richard brought against Combs in a lawsuit she filed in September 2024. However, the ruling was largely based on legal and procedural grounds rather than the merits of the allegations themselves.

In a 35-page opinion issued Monday, the judge found that most of Richard’s claims fell outside the applicable statutes of limitations. Two other claims were dismissed because they involved copyright-related issues, while another claim under New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act was dismissed from federal court because it belongs in state court. The judge noted that if Richard’s allegations were true, they would be “execrable,” but said the court was not ruling on whether the allegations actually occurred.

Richard, a former member of both Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money, accused Combs of years of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse. Her lawsuit also alleged that she witnessed Combs abuse his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and described other misconduct involving women at parties hosted by the music executive. Combs has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The lawsuit was filed amid a growing number of legal challenges against Combs. Richard later testified during his federal criminal trial, where she described witnessing alleged violence involving Ventura.

Despite the dismissal, Richard’s attorneys say the fight is not over. They indicated they plan to pursue the remaining gender-motivated violence claim in state court, where the judge left open the possibility for the matter to be refiled.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.