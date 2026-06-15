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Register For A Chance To Have The 92Q Crew Crash Your Camp!

Published on June 15, 2026
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Camp Crashers Dynamic Lead Graphic 2025
Source: R1 / R1 Digital

Register For A Chance To Have The 92Q Crew Crash Your Camp!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. This promotion is only open to those persons who are (i) legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, Maryland metropolitan area, (ii) 18 years of age or older as of the commencement of the Promotion Period, and (iii) a faculty member of a summer camp within the Baltimore, MD metropolitan area. The “92Q Camp Crashers” promotion ends on Friday, August 14, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.

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