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En Vogue To Take The Stage At Baltimore Pride 2026

Published on June 10, 2026
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Legendary R&B group En Vogue is set to bring its signature sound and timeless hits to the Baltimore Pride Festival at Druid Hill Park.

Known for powerhouse vocals, unforgettable harmonies, and a string of chart-topping records, En Vogue rose to prominence in the early 1990s and quickly became one of the most successful female vocal groups in music history. The group has delivered classics including “Hold On,” “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” “Free Your Mind,” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).”

Throughout their career, En Vogue has earned multiple Grammy nominations and sold millions of records worldwide while helping redefine the image of female R&B groups. Their music has blended soul, pop, and empowerment, inspiring generations of artists and fans alike.

Their appearance at this year’s Baltimore Pride Festival adds another major name to the event’s entertainment lineup. Festival attendees can expect a performance featuring some of the group’s biggest hits alongside the energy and celebration that have made Baltimore Pride one of the region’s premier annual events.

With a legacy spanning more than three decades, En Vogue continues to captivate audiences through live performances and a catalog of music that remains influential across R&B and pop culture.

The Baltimore Pride Festival will feature live entertainment, vendors, community resources, and celebrations highlighting the city’s LGBTQ+ community and allies.

Click here for more info.

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