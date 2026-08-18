Does Maryland MVA Owe You A Refund?

Some Maryland drivers are getting money back from the Motor Vehicle Administration after separate issues resulted in customers paying more than they should have for vehicle registration and emissions testing.

One issue involves incorrect vehicle weight classifications, which directly affect how much Maryland drivers pay to register their cars. In 2024, the state expanded its passenger vehicle registration system from two weight categories to three and used a vehicle-data platform called VINtelligence to update weight information.

But some drivers discovered their vehicles were listed as heavier than they actually are. One woman received a $71 refund after her Hyundai was listed at more than 3,7000 pounds, even though Hyundai confirmed its shipping weight was 2,976 pounds. Another Maryland driver previously received an $82 refund after questioning her own classification.

The MVA says it does not currently have evidence showing incorrect weights are a widespread problem, but it is encouraging drivers who suspect an error to contact the agency. The MVA says it will review individual records, correct inaccurate information and issue refunds when appropriate.

Meanwhile, a separate technical glitch caused 188 Maryland drivers to be charged twice for their Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program tests. The duplicate credit card charges occurred during the statewide rollout of new emissions testing equipment between April and June. The MVA said the errors represented 188 of roughly 455,000 transactions and that it was working to resolve the issue.

Drivers concerned about their registration fees can compare the weight listed on their registration with their vehicle’s actual shipping weight, preferably using the manufacturer’s Certificate or Statement of Origin. The MVA warns that gross vehicle weight ratings found on some doorjamb stickers are not the same measurement used to calculate registration fees.

Bottom line: Maryland drivers may want to give those MVA receipts a second look. A few pounds, or one duplicate swipe, could mean money back in their pocket.