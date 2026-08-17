Baltimore Housing Authority Opens Public Housing Waiting Lists Through Aug. 31

Source: Dee Liu / Getty The Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) is opening applications Monday for its Low-Income Public Housing waiting lists, giving eligible residents an opportunity to seek affordable housing across Baltimore. Beginning Monday, Aug. 17 at 9 a.m., residents can submit preliminary applications online for several HABC waiting lists. The application period will remain open through Monday, Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. HABC is accepting applications for three types of housing opportunities: Senior Housing, designated for people age 62 and older; Mixed Population Housing, which serves elderly families and non-elderly families with disabilities; and Accessible Housing for applicants who need specific accessibility features because of a disability or medical need. Those accommodations can include wheelchair accessibility, single-level units, visual or hearing accommodations, and modified kitchens or bathrooms. HABC will not accept applications for general public housing families during this opening.

How to apply for HABC public housing Preliminary applications must be completed online. Applications will not be accepted by email, fax or in person. Applicants will need an email address and can complete the application using a computer, smartphone or tablet. Applicants should have their name, phone number, email address, Social Security number, date of birth and current mailing address available. Information about household members, including Social Security numbers, dates of birth and sources of income, may also be required. Only one preliminary application will be accepted per household. Residents without access to a computer or smartphone can receive assistance at several Baltimore organizations, including Beans and Bread, the Franciscan Center, Healthcare Access Maryland, Health Care for the Homeless, My Sister’s Place, Our Daily Bread, Paul’s Place and St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore. Applicants who need additional assistance can also contact HABC at 410-357-6565.

Up to 13,000 households will be selected Applying during the two-week window does not guarantee a spot on a waiting list. HABC plans to use a computerized Random Representation Selection process to randomly select 13,000 households from completed preliminary applications. That means the process is not first-come, first-served, so applying on the first day does not give an applicant an advantage over someone who submits a completed application later during the open period.