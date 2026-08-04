Baltimore Public Housing Waiting List Applications Open Aug. 17
Baltimore residents seeking affordable housing will soon have an opportunity to apply for the Housing Authority of Baltimore City’s (HABC) Low-Income Public Housing waiting lists.
HABC announced it will accept online applications from Monday, Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. through Monday, Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. for several public housing waiting lists serving eligible Baltimore City residents.
The waiting lists opening this month include:
- Senior Housing for adults age 62 and older.
- Mixed Population Housing for elderly families and non-elderly families with disabilities.
- Accessible Housing for applicants who require accessibility features because of a disability or medical need, including wheelchair-accessible units, modified kitchens and bathrooms, single-level units, and visual or hearing accommodations.
Applications will only be accepted online. Residents can apply through HABC’s online portal using a computer, smartphone, or tablet. Those who need assistance or do not have internet access can visit several community organizations throughout Baltimore that offer computer access and volunteer support. Applicants who need language assistance or accommodations because of a disability can also receive help by calling HABC at 410-357-6565.
HABC officials say submitting an application does not guarantee placement on the waiting list. Instead, the agency will use a computerized Random Representation Selection (RRS) process to randomly select up to 13,000 households from all completed applications received during the application period. The process is not first-come, first-served. Applicants selected through the lottery will receive an email notification.
Once selected for the waiting list, applicants may still face a lengthy wait before housing becomes available. HABC says placement depends on factors including lottery position, admission preferences, unit availability, and household size. Residents are encouraged to keep their contact information current to avoid being removed from the waiting list.
To qualify for public housing, applicants must meet income requirements, pass a criminal background check, satisfy citizenship or immigration requirements, and meet other federal and HABC eligibility guidelines. Current HUD income limits vary based on household size and are outlined in the agency’s application materials.
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