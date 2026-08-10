Wendy Williams Docs Reportedly Coming to Netflix, Peacock

Wendy Williams’ life could soon be the focus of two new documentaries, with Netflix and Peacock both developing projects centered on the former daytime talk show queen.

Peacock’s documentary has ties to Suzanne Bass, a longtime executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show. Bass is said to want Williams to participate in the project, although her involvement has not been confirmed. Netflix is separately working on its own documentary, but details about the creative team, production schedule, and Williams’ participation remain under wraps. Neither streamer has publicly announced release dates.

Former Williams collaborator Charlemagne Tha God has already made his position clear, saying he would not participate in a documentary unless Wendy herself is involved. His comments raise a larger question surrounding both projects: Will Williams finally have control over how her story is told?

That issue became especially important following Lifetime’s controversial 2024 docuseries, Where is Wendy Williams? The series captured Williams amid significant health and personal struggles. Although Williams was an executive producer, her court appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, attempted to stop its release and later sued Lifetime and other companies involved. The documentary also faced criticism over whether cameras should have continued filming Williams when she appeared vulnerable.

Williams previously participated in Lifetime’s 2021 biopic Wendy Wiliams: The Movie and its companion documentary, Wendy Williams: What a Mess! Her groundbreaking daytime talk show also also ran for 13 seasons before ending in 2022.

For now, filming dates and release windows for the Netflix and Peacock projects remain unclear. But with two streamers interested in revisiting Williams’ extraordinary career and turbulent recent years, whether Wendy gets to tell her own story may ultimately matter just as much as who gets it on screen first.