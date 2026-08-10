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Michael Jackson Biopic Sequel Could Begin Filming Soon

Lionsgate says cameras could begin rolling on the second "Michael" movie by year's continuing the King of Pop's story

Published on August 10, 2026
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The story of Michael Jackson is officially continuing on the big screens, and production on the sequel to Michael could begin within months.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson told investors that the studio expects production on the second film to begin toward the end of 2026 or in early 2027. Lionsgate is targeting a release sometime in late 2027 or early-to-mid 2028, although an official premiere date has not been announced.

The sequel follows the massive success of Michael, starring Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop. The first movie chronicles Jackson’s childhood with the Jackson 5 through his historic solo career and ends during the “Bad” era, leaving decades of his life and career still unexplored.

Fogelson previously teased that the second installment would feature some of Jackson’s “most popular” music, promising a “big and satisfying movie.” Filmmakers also won’t be starting completely from scratch. Footage depicting later periods of Jackson’s life was filmed during the original production before the movie underwent major restructuring and reshoots.

Exactly how the sequel will approach Jackson’s later years remains one of its biggest questions. His post-“Bad” career included blockbuster albums like Dangerous and HIStory, alongside intense media scrutiny and allegations of child sexual abuse, which Jackson denied. Material involving the 1993 allegations was originally intended for the first film but was removed during its overhaul.

For now, Lionsgate has not announced a title, complete returning cast or exact release date. But with production potentially beginning before 2026 ends, Jackson’s big-screen story is officially preparing for its second act.

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