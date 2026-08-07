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Whitney Houston’s Treasures Head to Charity Auction

Fans can soon bid on Whitney Houston's iconic wardrobe and awards while supporting causes that were close to the late singer's heart.

Published on August 7, 2026
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Whitney Houston fans will soon have the opportunity to own a piece of music history while supporting the legacy of one of the greatest voices of all time.

On August 11, Julien’s Auctions will host The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Auction, featuring an extraordinary collection of Houston’s stage-worn wardrobe, awards, jewelry, accessories and personal memorabilia. The sale coincides with the foundation’s annual Legacy of Love Gala, held in celebration of what would have been the singer’s 63rd birthday.

Among the standout items, are Houston’s 1999 VH1 Divas Versace red leather performance outfit, a Dolce & Gabbana gown from her My Love Is Your Love World Tour, a Burberry coat from her 2009-10 tour, an RIAA multi-platinum sales award recognizing “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and a celebrated 1987 Richard Avedon portrait that once hung in her personal office. Additional awards, stage costumes, and one-of-a-kind keepsakes spanning her legendary career will also be available to bidders.

The auction is being organized by the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, led by Pat Houston, the late singer’s sister-in-law and executor of her estate. According to the foundation, 100% of the proceeds will support scholarships, arts education, youth empowerment initiatives and community programs that continue Whitney’s lifelong commitment to helping young people, particularly those from underserved communities.

Whitney first established the Whitney Houston Foundation for Children in 1989. using her success to fund educational opportunities, support children experiencing homelessness or illness, and partner with charitable organizations around the world. The Legacy Foundation continues that mission today by investing in future artists and leaders.

For collectors, the auction offers a rare chance to own memorabilia from one of music’s most celebrated icons. For Houston’s family, it’s another way to ensure her impact extends far beyond the stage and into the lives of generations to come.

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