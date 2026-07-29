Boosie Sued Over Alleged Houston Hookah Assault

Boosie Badazz is facing another legal battle after a Houston security guard filed a civil lawsuit accusing the rapper of striking him in the head with a glass hookah during an altercation at a nightclub earlier this year.

According to the lawsuit, Edward Iglehart II was working VIP security at Dome Nightclub in Houston when the incident allegedly occurred on May 24. Iglehart claims a woman associated with Boosie attempted to re-enter a restricted restroom after closing, leading to a confrontation. As the guard attempted to escort the woman away and pick up her belongings after she fell, he alleges Boosie hit him from behind with a glass hookah, causing a head injury that required hospitalization and eight staples.

The lawsuit accuses Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., of assault, battery and defamation. It also names the nightclub’s ownership, alleging the venue over served Boosie and his entourage, creating unsafe conditions. Boosie has denied the allegations, previously calling the case a “money grab” and claiming he was attempting to protect a female relative. His attorney has said the rapper intends to vigorously fight both the criminal charge and the civil lawsuit.

The civil case comes as Boosie also faces a felony aggravated assault charge in Harris County stemming from the same incident. His next criminal court appearance is scheduled for September, while a trial date in the civil lawsuit has not yet been set.

This isn’t the first time Boosie has faced legal trouble. In 2009, he was convicted on drug and gun charges and later served several years in prison. In 2012, he was acquitted of a first-degree murder charge after a highly publicized trial. Since his release in 2014, the Louisiana rapper has continued to build his music career while periodically making headlines for legal disputes and controversial public statements.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.