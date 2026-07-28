Black Panther 3 Introduces Wakanda’s New Hero

Marvel Studios has officially unveiled the next Black Panther.

During its Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, director Ryan Coogler announced that British actor David Jonsson will star in Black Panther 3 as Prince T’Challa II, the grown son of King T’Challa and Nakia. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 15, 2028.

Jonsson is best known for his acclaimed performances in HBO’s Industry, Rye Lane, Alien: Romulus, and The Long Walk. The BAFTA Rising Star winner joined Coogler, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke onstage, calling it an “honor” and a “blessing” to join the Black Panther family.

Unlike the previous two films, Black Panther 3 will center on the next generation of Wakanda. Ryan Coogler confirmed the story follows Prince T’Challa II’s coming-of-age journey as he embraces his father’s legacy and eventually takes on the mantle of Black Panther. The character was first introduced as a young child, nicknamed Toussaint, during the emotional ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, who audiences learned Nakia had secretly raised in Haiti following King T’Challa’s death.

The Black Panther franchise remains one of Marvel’s most celebrated. The original Black Panther (2018) starring the late Chadwick Boseman, became the first superhero film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture and grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Following Boseman’s death in 2020, Marvel chose not to recast T’Challa, instead passing the Black Panther mantle to Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, in Wakanda Forever.

Now, Marvel is preparing to usher in a new era. Rather than replacing Boseman’s iconic portrayal, Black Panther 3 will continue his legacy through T’Challa’s son, introducing a fresh hero while honoring the king who inspired generations of fans around the world.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.