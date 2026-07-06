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Beyoncé Drops Long-Leaked “Morning Dew (Donk)”

The fan-favorite track officially arrived July 4, just 60 days before the 20th anniversary of the singer's hit album, B'Day.

Published on July 6, 2026
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Beyoncé has officially released “Morning Dew (Donk),” a long-awaited song that fans spent years hoping would make its way to streaming services. The surprise drop arrived on July 4, 2026, exactly 60 days before the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking sophomore album, B’Day.

According to Parkwood Entertainment’s official press materials, “Morning Dew (Donk),” was originally recorded during the B’Day sessions but never made the final trackless. The song is now being released as part of the album’s 20th anniversary celebration, giving fans a chance to hear one of Beyoncé’s most talked-about unreleased recordings. The release is also expected to be included on an expanded anniversary edition of the album.

For members of the BeyHive, the song’s arrival has been years in the making. Short snippets of “Morning Dew (Donk)” first leaked online in 2021, sparking widespread speculation about its origins and whether Beyoncé would ever officially release it. A more complete version surfaced in 2023, quickly gaining traction across TikTok, YouTube, and fan pages, where many praised its upbeat production and classic mid-2000s Beyoncé sound.

The track was written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Wiliams, The Dream, and Darius Dixon, with production from Beyoncé and Pharrell. Its official release is accompanied by a lyric video featuring never-before-seen archival footage captured by photographer Cliff Watts, further tying the song back to the B’Day era.

Originally released on September 4, 2006, B’Day debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and produced hits including “Déjà Vu,” “Irreplaceable,” “Ring the Alarm,” and “Beautiful Liar.” Twenty years later, “Morning Dew (Donk)” gives fans one more reason to celebrate an album that helped define Beyoncé’s evolution as a solo superstar.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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