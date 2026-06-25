Hollins Market Brings Fresh Food and Community Together

Fresh produce, local vendors, and neighborhood pride are all on the menu at the Hollins Community Market, a monthly event working to improve food access and strengthen community ties in West Baltimore.

During a recent interview on The Quicksilva Morning Show, Lara Figures, the founder and organizer of the Hollins Community Market, shared how it has become more than just a place to shop. Hosted every third Saturday of the month, the Hollins Community Market brings together local farmers, small businesses, artisans, and community organizations to provide residents with fresh, affordable food, valuable resources and other items in one convenient location.

The market was created to address food insecurity while supporting Baltimore-based entrepreneurs. Visitors can browse seasonal fruits and vegetables, prepared foods, handmade products, and health and wellness information, all while connecting with neighbors and local nonprofits committed to investing in the community.

Figures say one of the biggest goals is making healthy food more accessible in neighborhoods that have historically had fewer grocery options. By partnering with local growers and vendors, the market keeps dollars circulating within the community while encouraging residents to support small businesses.

Beyond shopping, the Hollins Community Market also offers a family-friendly atmosphere with live entertainment, children’s activities, and opportunities to learn about nutrition, financial literacy, and other community services. Figures hope each event serves as both a marketplace and a gathering space where residents can build relationships and celebrate the neighborhood’s culture.

As interest in community markets continues to grow across Baltimore, Figures says the Hollins Community Market represents what’s possible when residents, nonprofits, and local businesses work together toward a common goal.

The next Hollins Community Market will be held on July 18 and Figures encourages everyone, whether they’re shopping for groceries or simply looking to support local vendors, to come out and experience everything the market has to offer.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.