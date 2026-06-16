Jay-Z’s Target Vinyl Deal Has Fans Divided

Thirty years after Reasonable Doubt changed Hip-Hop, Jay-Z is celebrating the milestone with an exclusive vinyl release through Target. But instead of talking only about the music, many fans are talking about the retailer.

The 30th Anniversary Edition of Reasonable Doubt will be released exclusively at Target on June 26 for $39.99, with purchases limited to four copies per customer. The collectible vinyl features exclusive artwork, white-colored records, and commemorative packaging celebrating Jay-Z’s classic 1996 debut album.

The announcement, however, comes as Target continues to face boycott efforts over its rollback of several diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. While Pastor Jamal Bryant helped amplify the movement nationally, the boycott itself began with grassroots organizers in Minneapolis and other cities following the company’s policy changes. Those efforts remain active, leading some consumers to question the timing of the partnership.

On social media, critics argued that someone with Jay-Z’s influence could have chosen virtually any retailer to commemorate one of Hip-Hop’s most celebrated albums. Others defended the move, saying it’s simply a business partnership that gives fans broad access to a collector’s item and shouldn’t be viewed through a political lens.

For some longtime fans, the conversation feels familiar. In 2019, Jay-Z drew similar criticism after partnering with the NFL through Roc Nation just three years after Colin Kaepernick was blackballed from the NFL for kneeling on the field during the national anthem to peacefully protest police brutality and racial injustice. While supporters said Jay-Z could help drive change from inside the league, critics believed the partnership undermined Kaepernick’s protest after the quarterback remained unsigned.

Whether fans decide to buy the vinyl or not, the release has become about more than just celebrating Reasonable Doubt. It’s also reopened an ongoing conversation about celebrity influence, corporate partnerships, and whether business decisions can ever be separated from the communities artists represent.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.