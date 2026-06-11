ANTM Alum’s Assault Lawsuit Against Kanye West Resurfaces

A lawsuit accusing Kanye West of assaulting former America’s Next Top Model contestant Jenn An is back in the spotlight following a new interview she gave to the BBC that aired on June 10.

An, who competed on Cycle 13 of the reality competition series, first filed the lawsuit in November 2024, alleging she was assaulted while working as a background model during the filming of the music video for La Roux’s “In for the Kill” remix at New York City’s Chelsea Hotel in 2010.

In the BBC interview, An became emotional as she described the alleged incident, saying she felt terrified and unable to breathe during the encounter. The interview has led to renewed public discussion of the lawsuit and the allegations detailed in the court filings.

According to the lawsuit, An alleges that West selected her from a group of models before allegedly choking her, smearing her makeup across her face, and forcing his fingers into her mouth while cameras rolled. She claims West referred to his actions as “art” during the incident. The lawsuit seeks damages for emotional distress, physical suffering, and other alleged injuries.

The case also received attention earlier this year when British singer La Roux, whose song was being filmed at the time, submitted court filings describing what she allegedly witnessed as “horrific.” A makeup artist who worked on the video shoot has also supported portions of An’s account in legal filings.

West has denied the allegations. Through his attorneys, he has argued that An’s version of events is inaccurate and has sought to have portions of the lawsuit dismissed. No court has ruled on the claims, and the case has not yet gone to trial.

As the legal battle continues, An’s BBC interview has introduced the case to a wider audience and renewed scrutiny of allegations that have remained unresolved for more than a decade.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.