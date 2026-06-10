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Gucci Mane Robbery Trial Delayed Until 2027

A federal judge has pushed back the high-profile trial involving Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30 and others to 2027.

Published on June 10, 2026
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The federal trial involving rappers Pooh Shiesty, Big30, and several co-defendants has officially been postponed until January 2027, according to court records filed in Texas.

The case stems from allegations that Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., his father Lontrell Williams Sr., Big30, and others participated in the alleged kidnapping and robbery of fellow rapper Gucci Mane during a January 2026 meeting at a Dallas recording studio. Prosecutors claim the meeting was arranged amid an ongoing dispute involving Pooh Shiesty’s relationship with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label.

Federal authorities allege Gucci Mane was held against his will, threatened with firearms, and forced to sign documents related to his business dealings. Investigators also claim jewelry, watches, cash, and other valuables were taken during the incident. All defendants have pleaded not guilty and deny the allegations.

The trial had originally been scheduled to begin in July 2026, but a federal judge granted a continuance after attorneys argued they needed additional time to review evidence, prepare motions, and address issues involving multiple defendants. According to reports, the new trial date has been set for January 11, 2027.

The case has attracted significant attention due to the high-profile names involved and the serious nature of the charges. If convicted on the most severe counts, some defendants could face lengthy prison sentences, including potential life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Pooh Shieisty remains in custody awaiting trial after recently completing a separate prison sentence related to a 2020 shooting case in Florida. The rapper has not publicly commented on the latest delay. His father and Big30 have been released on bail.

With the trial now more than six months away, both prosecutors and defense attorneys will have additional time to prepare for what is expected to be one of the most closely watched hip-hop criminal cases of 2027.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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