Obama Launches New Podcast Exploring Reconstruction

Forner President Barack Obama is returning to podcasting with a new history-focused series that shines a spotlight on the often-overlooked Reconstruction Era, the period immediately following the Civil War.

The eight-part podcast, titled “Reconstruction: The Unfinished Promise,” is co-hosted by Obama and bestselling author and journalist Malcolm Gladwell. The series explores the years between 1865 and 1877, when the United States grappled with the abolition of slavery, the expansion of citizenship rights, and the challenge of rebuilding a divided nation.

According to the project’s announcement, the podcast draws from historical archives, letters, diaries, court records, eyewitness accounts, and expert commentary to examine how the decisions made during Reconstruction continue to shape American society today. Each episode features conversations between Obama and Gladwell, along with contributions from historians, scholars, and storytellers including Jelani Cobb, Eric Foner, Ashley C. Ford, and David Blight.

The project is a collaboration between Higher Ground, the media company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, Pushkin Industries, Gladwell’s production company, The History Channel, and Audible. The series debuted exclusively on Audible on June 4 before receiving a wider release across major podcast platforms on June 18.

Obama said he hopes the podcast encourages listeners to better understand a chapter of American history whose effects are still felt today. The series is also part of The History Channel’s “History Honors 250” initiative leading up to the nation’s 250th anniversary.

For Obama, the podcast continues his growing presence in media through Higher Ground, which has produced award-winning documentaries, films, and podcasts since its launch in 2018.

The article was produced with the assistance of AI.