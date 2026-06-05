Lil Durk Faces New Charges Ahead of Federal Trial

According to recent court filings, federal prosecutors have added two new charges to Lil Durk’s already high-profile murder-for-hire case as he remains behind bars awaiting trial.

The new charges are murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit stalking, both reportedly connected to separate incidents from 2019 in Atlanta and 2022 in Chicago. Defense attorneys for one of Durk’s co-defendants argued in a recent filing that adding the new charges could further delay the trial because it would require additional evidence review, motions and court proceedings. Durk’s lawyers also released a statement calling the new charges a “pathetic pivot” for the prosecution.

Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, has been in federal custody since his arrest in October 2024. Prosectors allege he orchestrated a murder-for-hire plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo in retaliation for the 2020 killing of his close friend and collaborator King Von. Authorities claim the alleged plot led to a 2022 shooting in Los Angeles that resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson. Durk has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Since his arrest, Durk has been denied bond multiple times, despite offering multimillion-dollar bail packages. Prosectors have argued he poses both a flight risk and a danger to the community. The case has also been delayed repeatedly due to its complexity, the number of co-defendants involved, and the massive amount of evidence being reviewed.

As it stands, Durk’s federal trial is scheduled to begin in August 2026 in Los Angeles, though legal experts say the addition of new charges could push the date back once again. If convicted on the existing charges, the Grammy-winning rapper could face life in prison.

The article was produced with the assistance of AI.