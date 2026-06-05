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Russell Wilson Retires After 14 Years, Joins CBS Sports

The football star is hanging up his cleats after 14 NFL seasons and beginning a new chapter as a CBS analyst.

Published on June 5, 2026
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After 14 seasons in the NFL, Russell Wilson has officially announced his retirement from professional football and revealed his next gig: a broadcasting role with CBS Sports.

The 37-year-old quarterback shared the news in an emotional video titled, “Thank You, Football. Love, #3,” reflecting on a career that included a Super Bowl championship, 10 Pro Bowl selections, and more than 40,000 passing yards. Wilson thanked his family, coaches, teammates, and fans who supported him throughout his journey.

Wilson was selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks and quickly became on of the league’s biggest stars. He led Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII, and spent 10 seasons with the franchise. Later stops included the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

Beyond his on-field accomplishments, Wilson earned the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of there Year Award in 2020 for his charitable work and community impact. He finishes his career as the first player in NFL history to surpass both 40,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards.

Wilson won’t be away from the game for long. CBS Sports announced that he will join “The NFL Today” show as a studio analyst alongside James Brown, Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher. He’ll also contribute to CBS Sports HQ, Paramount+ and other digital platforms.

Wilson’s impact on the game as a player is undeniable, and now fans will get to hear his perspective from the broadcast desk instead of seeing it on the field.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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