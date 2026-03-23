Maryland GOP Push 30-Day Gas Tax Holiday Plan

Maryland Republicans are pushing for a 30-day gas tax holiday as prices at the pump continue to climb, but the proposal is already facing resistance from Democrats who question whether the state can afford it.

The proposal comes as gas prices across Maryland have surged in recent weeks, driven in part by global instability and rising oil costs tied to the conflict in the Middle East. According to AAA data, prices have jumped significantly, with the state average climbing close to $4 per gallon, up nearly a dollar compared to just a month ago.

Republican lawmakers say temporarily suspending Maryland’s gas tax—which is about 46 cents per gallon—would provide immediate relief for drivers feeling the squeeze. They argue the short-term measure could save consumers money at the pump and mirror past bipartisan action during similar price spikes.

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However, Democratic leaders and the Moore administration are not on board. They warn that pausing the gas tax could cost the state tens of millions in lost revenue, money that typically goes toward the Transportation Trust Fund, which supports road repairs, bridges and public transit. Some lawmakers have also pointed to the state’s current budget pressures, arguing there is less financial flexibility than in previous years.

Maryland has implemented a gas tax holiday before. In 2022, state leaders approved a similar 30-day suspension following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when gas prices also spiked sharply. At the time, the move received bipartisan support and was partially offset by available federal funds.

Now, with lawmakers divided and the legislative session nearing key deadlines, the fate of the proposal remains uncertain— even as drivers continue to feel the impact of rising fuel costs.