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Baltimore Police Warn Of ‘Bump-and-Rob’ Carjacking Trend

Baltimore Police Warn Residents About Growing “Bump-and-Rob” Carjacking Trend

Published on June 1, 2026
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Source: Radio ONE / General

The Baltimore Police Department is alerting residents about a growing carjacking trend known as a “bump-and-rob” scheme that has been reported in several areas across the city.

According to police, these incidents often involve multiple suspects who intentionally target drivers by causing minor vehicle collisions. In many cases, suspects follow a vehicle and deliberately strike it from behind. When the driver gets out to inspect the damage, the suspects approach, threaten the victim, and steal the vehicle.

Authorities say the tactic is designed to catch drivers off guard and create an opportunity for criminals to take control of a vehicle quickly.

Police are urging drivers to remain cautious if they are involved in a minor crash, especially if something about the situation feels suspicious.

Safety Tips From Baltimore Police

To reduce the risk of becoming a victim, Baltimore Police recommend:

  • Stay inside your vehicle after a minor collision if circumstances seem suspicious.
  • Call 911 immediately.
  • If possible, drive to a well-lit and populated location before stopping.
  • Remain aware of your surroundings at all times.
  • Have your keys ready when approaching your vehicle.

What To Do If Confronted

If you are confronted by suspects during a carjacking attempt, police advise residents not to resist.

Instead, comply with demands and call 911 as soon as it is safe to do so. Officials say personal safety should always be the top priority.

Help Police Fight Crime

Baltimore Police are encouraging residents to share the warning with family members, friends, and neighbors to help spread awareness about the trend.

Anyone with information about carjackings or suspicious activity is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit an anonymous tip online through Metro Crime Stoppers.

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