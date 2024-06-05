Kanye West’s Rep Calls Former Assistant’s Lawsuit “Baseless”

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

A legal representative for Kanye West has responded to a new sexual harassment lawsuit filed by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

Pisciotta is accusing West of exhibiting inappropriate sexual behavior towards her, including sending her explicit text messages and masturbating in front of her on multiple occasions. But according to West’s rep, Pisciotta’s claims are “baseless”, and the rapper plans to countersue Pisciotta.

“Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected,” said West’s legal rep.

According to reports, the rep is also accusing Pisciotta of being the one who sent explicit photos of herself to West and that “it’s evident that Ms. Pisciotta leveraged her association with Ye and his company, and her proximity to him, to seek material gains, clout and employment through inappropriate means.”

Prior to being hired as the rapper’s assistant, Pisciotta was an Only Fans model. She claims that West offered her $1 million to be available to him around the clock. However, after she allegedly turned down a new offer to be his Chief of Staff, West fired her and never payed her the $3 million severance he promised her. Pisciotta is also suing West for wrongful termination and breach of contract.