Kanye West Facing New Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Kanye West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has filed a lawsuit against the rapper accusing him of sexual harassment, wrongful termination and breach of contract.

Pisciotta reportedly started working for West in 2021, after he offered her $1 million to be his executive assistant available to him 24/7. However, prior to signing on to the job, she was a seven-figure earning Only Fans model.

According to court documents, Pisciotta claims that West was sexually inappropriate with her on multiple occasions during her time in the role. She details two instances when West allegedly masturbated in front of her; once on the phone and another time during a flight to Paris. The model also claims that West would send her explicit text messages about having sex and became “fixated” on her partners’ penis sizes.

Pisciotta was fired in 2022 after she turned down a $4 million offer from Kanye to be his Chief of Staff. She claims that she was offered a severance package of $3 million but never received the money.

Kanye has yet to make any public statements addressing the lawsuit.