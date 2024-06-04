Listen Live
Entertainment

Kanye West Facing New Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Kanye West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has filed a lawsuit against the rapper accusing him of sexual harassment, wrongful termination and breach of contract.

Pisciotta reportedly started working for West in 2021, after he offered her $1 million to be his executive assistant available to him 24/7. However, prior to signing on to the job, she was a seven-figure earning Only Fans model.

According to court documents, Pisciotta claims that West was sexually inappropriate with her on multiple occasions during her time in the role. She details two instances when West allegedly masturbated in front of her; once on the phone and another time during a flight to Paris. The model also claims that West would send her explicit text messages about having sex and became “fixated” on her partners’ penis sizes.

Pisciotta was fired in 2022 after she turned down a $4 million offer from Kanye to be his Chief of Staff. She claims that she was offered a severance package of $3 million but never received the money.

Kanye has yet to make any public statements addressing the lawsuit.

RELATED TAGS

92Q assistant baltimore breach of contract chey parker kanye west Lauren Pisciotta Only Fans quicksilva show Sexual Harassment wrongful termination

More from 92 Q
Trending
6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

11 items
News

Travis Scott & Cher’s Boy Toy, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards Duke Out It Out At Cannes Afterparty, Xitter Is Confused

Trump Manhattan criminal court
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

9 items
News

9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

10 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Black Hollywood Shines At The LA ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Premiere

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close