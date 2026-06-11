Fights Break Out During Summer Walker’s Baltimore Show

Summer Walker’s stop in Baltimore this week had social media buzzing for more than just the music.

Videos circulating online show multiple fights breaking out inside CFG Bank Arena during Walker’s Still Finally Over It Tour stop on June 9. Several clips posted to Instagram and other social media platforms appear to show concertgoers involved in separate altercations throughout the evening while security attempted to restore order. Some attendees were even escorted out of the venue in the middle of the show.

Walker herself appeared to address the incidents during the show and on social media after videos from the concert began spreading online. In one clip shared on Instagram, the singer reacted to the crowd behavior with humor, jokingly asking how anyone could fight during one of her nicest songs. Despite the disruptions, the concert continued as scheduled.

Online reaction to the Baltimore show has been mixed. Some fans joked that the fights fit the emotional themes of Walker’s music, while others criticized concertgoers for disrupting an event many people paid good money to enjoy. Several attendees posted that Walker still delivered a strong performance despite the hiccups, praising the production, vocals and setlist.

Walker’s Still Finally Over It Tour centers on the singer’s latest album, Finally Over It, the third installment in her successful Over It series. It also features rapper Monaleo and singer Odeal as opening acts and include stops across major U.S. cities throughout the summer.

Walker remains one of the biggest names in contemporary R&B right now. Since breaking out with her 2018 mixtape Last Day of Summer, she has earned multiple award nominations, chart-topping albums, and a loyal fan base known for connecting with her deeply personal music.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.