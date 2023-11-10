24/7 Speed Cameras To Be Installed At 21 New Locations In Bowie For Safer Driving

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

A comprehensive expansion of speed cameras is on the horizon, with 24/7 enforcement planned at 21 new locations within the City of Bowie. The primary objective of this initiative is to reduce instances of speeding violations and accidents, emphasizing safer driving rather than revenue generation.

To facilitate a smooth transition for drivers, a 30-day warning period will be introduced, allowing drivers to adapt to the new camera locations. During this grace period, drivers exceeding the speed limit by 12 mph will receive warnings instead of citations.

Once the warning period concludes, vehicles recorded traveling at speeds exceeding the limit by 12 mph will face fines, with the registered owner held responsible for the violation. Each violation will incur a maximum fine of $40.

The expanded speed camera system will be strategically placed in residential and school zones, which will include but not be limited to locations like 9th Street, 11th Street, Alderwood Lane, and Belair Drive.

In essence, this speed camera expansion is a safety-focused endeavor, aiming to discourage speeding within the city. After the initial 30-day warning period, citations will be issued for speeding violations, ensuring that the driving environment becomes safer for all residents.

source: The DMV Daily

