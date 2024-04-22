Gas Leak Not Believed To Be Cause Of Home Explosion In Essex

BGE said a gas leak does not appear to have caused the explosion of a home Saturday night in Essex.
The home located on Crafton Road was on fire before the explosion that happened around 11 p.m. One man was hospitalized for burn injuries.
Officials said they have heard from several neighbors that there was a foul smell in the area Saturday.
BGE told CBS Baltimore that crews did not detect gas readings when they canvassed the area.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Fire Department. BGE said it will continue to monitor the site and provide support as needed.
Anyone who suspects they have a gas leak is asked to report it to BGE immediately by calling (877) 778-7798 or by calling 911.
