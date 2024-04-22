Listen Live
Local

Gas Leak Not Believed To Be Cause Of Home Explosion In Essex

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Gas Explosion In Baltimore Levels Houses And Traps People Inside

Source: Michael A. McCoy / Getty

BGE said a gas leak does not appear to have caused the explosion of a home Saturday night in Essex.

The home located on Crafton Road was on fire before the explosion that happened around 11 p.m. One man was hospitalized for burn injuries.

Officials said they have heard from several neighbors that there was a foul smell in the area Saturday.

BGE told CBS Baltimore that crews did not detect gas readings when they canvassed the area.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Fire Department. BGE said it will continue to monitor the site and provide support as needed.

Anyone who suspects they have a gas leak is asked to report it to BGE immediately by calling (877) 778-7798 or by calling 911.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

More from 92 Q
Trending
Gas Explosion In Baltimore Levels Houses And Traps People Inside
Local

Gas Leak Not Believed To Be Cause Of Home Explosion In Essex

Lifestyle

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

Entertainment

Kanye’s Wife Sexually Assaulted, Per Report

'The Price is Right' Filming, CBS Studios, Los Angeles, America - 22 Mar 2016
Local

Come On Down! The Price Is Right Is Coming To MGM National Harbor This Fall

News

Kai Cenat Accuses OF Model Of Trying To Extort Him

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close