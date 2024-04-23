Listen Live
Local

Bridge Collapse: Baltimore Blames Cargo Ship for Disaster

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore claims Dali was ‘unseaworthy,’ accuses owners of negligence in bridge collapse 

Back home.
There is an update on the Key Bridge collapse. And we might be closer to figuring out who is liable for this tragedy.
The city of Baltimore has its finger on someone.
In court filings filed Monday, attorneys for the city of Baltimore claimed the owner of the container ship Dali, and its operator—Synergy Marine Group—were “grossly and potentially criminally negligent.”

The city claims the ship had serious problems and was unsafe to sail before it even left the harbor! This could be a huge game-changer! The city says the ship’s owners knew about these issues but let it sail anyway.
Meanwhile the ship’ company is seeking a federal court to limit their legal liability to about $43.6 million.
But the city is like, Hold on, let’s go to court. They’re arguing that liability cannot be limited at this time without a trial, where the companies’ “failures” could be shown.
Not only that, the FBI opened a criminal investigation to see whether all federal laws were followed.
We’ll keep you updated on the latest developments
Source: The Hill

Bridge Collapse: Baltimore Blames Cargo Ship for Disaster  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Bridge Collapse: Baltimore Blames Cargo Ship for Disaster

Lifestyle

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

Entertainment

Kanye’s Wife Sexually Assaulted, Per Report

'The Price is Right' Filming, CBS Studios, Los Angeles, America - 22 Mar 2016
Local

Come On Down! The Price Is Right Is Coming To MGM National Harbor This Fall

News

Kai Cenat Accuses OF Model Of Trying To Extort Him

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close