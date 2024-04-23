Severna Park High School & Middle School On Lockdown

Severna Park High School and Severna Park Middle School were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a threat of possible violence, according to the Anne Arundel County Police. Police however have posted on their Facebook page that everyone inside the schools are safe and there is no evidence of weapons inside the school or on school property.
We will keep you updated as we get more details.
