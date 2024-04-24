Lil Rod’s Attorney Claims Diddy Will Be Indicted Soon

Rodney “Lil Rod” Smith’s attorney, claims Diddy will be indicted soon. This is following Lil Rod lawsuit against Diddy that accuses him of sexual assault after reportedly working on Diddy’s The Love Album: Off The Grid.
His attorney also added,
He has to live with the guilt of the death of his best friend and family member for the rest of his life. But don’t let that stop you from running this story and getting your clicks. Diddy’s legal team can do nothing to distract from the fact that he will be indicted soon.”
Diddy has denied the allegations against him and his attorney previously said that Lil Rod “is nothing more than a liar”.
