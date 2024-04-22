Listen Live
Published on April 22, 2024

92Q WERQ Mother's Day 2024 Instagram Contest

Source: iOneDigital / creative services

As Mother’s Day fast approaches, we want to see your moves!

On INSTAGRAM using the hashtag #QMommmy, upload a 30-second video dancing to any Missy Elliot or Ciara song with your little ones.

The best entry will WIN tickets to see Missy Elliot and Ciara this summer + an exclusive spa package!

Q-Mommy Mother’s Day Contest Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, Maryland metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older as of the commencement of the Promotion Period. The “92Q QMommy Contest” promotion ends on 11:59PM ET on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.

 

 

