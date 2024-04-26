Listen Live
Local

Light rail track maintenance to close some stations for 3 weeks

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Light rail service resumed Dec. 23 after major mechanical issues related to the ongoing rehabilitation of the aging railcar fleet knocked it out of service for roughly two weeks.

Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

Light rail service will not operate at five stations south of Baltimore for most of May as the Maryland Transit Administration is set to begin track repairs next week, the agency said Thursday.

Shuttle buses running every 20 to 25 minutes will take passengers between the affected stations, which include Linthicum, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, BWI Business District and BWI. The agency plans to reopen the stations and restore full service on May 25. Light rail service from the northern terminus at Hunt Valley south through the North Linthicum station will operate as normal.

Related Stories

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Light rail track maintenance to close some stations for 3 weeks

More from 92 Q
Trending
Light rail service resumed Dec. 23 after major mechanical issues related to the ongoing rehabilitation of the aging railcar fleet knocked it out of service for roughly two weeks.
Local

Light rail track maintenance to close some stations for 3 weeks

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

92Q Q-Mommy Contest | iOne Local | 2024-04-18
Entertainment

Q-Mommy Mother’s Day Contest

Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers
Really Black

Did Meek Mill Leak This Nicki Minaj Sex Tape? [VIDEO]

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Diddy 'The Love Album: Off The Grid' Assets
Celebrity

Lil Rod’s Attorney Claims Diddy Will Be Indicted Soon

Police Siren
Local

Woman Fatally Shot In Parkville Apartment Complex

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close