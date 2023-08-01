Concertgoer Files Police Report after Cardi B Throws Mic at Fan

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Cardi B may be facing potential legal troubles after she threw her mic at a concert attendee in response to a fan throwing a drink the rapper’s face.

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, a woman filed a police report for battery, claiming she was hit by an object thrown from the stage while attending a concert. No arrests have been made at this time, nor have any citations been issued. Cardi B and her team have yet to respond publicly to the police report, but the rap star did repost the viral video and captioned it, “Jealous A– B—h!” with a link to her new single “Jealous” with her husband, rapper Offset.

However, in other recently surfaced video, Cardi B can be seen encouraging fans to splash her with water to cool off. “That sh-t feels good,” said Cardi. “Put that sh-t in my p—y.” After one fan threw her cup of liquid in Cardi’s face, she then told the crowd, “I said splash it on my p–y, not my face, b—h.” It’s unclear if the concertgoer who filed the police report, is the same one who threw the drink at Cardi.

The incident follows a string of similar events of fans throwing objects at artists during performances. A man was in court earlier this week for allegedly throwing a cellphone at Bebe Rexha, blacking her eye. Drake and Harry Styles were both hit with cellphones during their performances earlier this month as well. Singer Pink even had someone throw their mother’s ashes on stage while she performed.