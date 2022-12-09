AP Report: Don’t Replace Him Train Him

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

Scrolling on the ghetto streets of Instagram we saw a post that struck a cord. The post read, “Don’t replace him! Teach him how to be that man you want. You can never find a perfect Man you can build your perfect Man.” While #TheAMClique seemed to have been on the same page #TheClique seem to have mixed emotions towards it.

Some of #TheClique said, “you cannot raise a grown man nor should you have to” and others said, “you should want to win with the right person and that might require you to educate your partner on certain things.”

What are your thoughts? Can you build your partner or should you even have to?