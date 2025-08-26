What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Updated Aug. 26, 2025, 12:00 p.m.
A contract dispute between Johns Hopkins Medicine and UnitedHealthcare has left nearly 60,000 patients in the Maryland region without in-network coverage as of Monday.
The agreement’s expiration affects Johns Hopkins facilities in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., which are now considered out-of-network for patients with UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored plans, Individual Family Plans, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid. Johns Hopkins facilities in Florida are not impacted.
The two sides had been negotiating for months but failed to reach a new deal. UnitedHealthcare said Johns Hopkins demanded terms that would raise costs for members and employers.
“Despite our repeated efforts to compromise, Johns Hopkins Medicine maintained its demands for contractual provisions that would harm employers as well as our members,” UnitedHealthcare said in a statement.
Johns Hopkins disputed that claim, saying it has sought to strengthen patient protections and improve access to care. “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to reach an agreement with United that puts patients ahead of profits,” the health system said.
Both organizations said they will continue negotiating.
Patients with UnitedHealthcare will now face higher out-of-network costs if they choose Johns Hopkins providers or hospitals. Those undergoing active or long-term treatments, such as cancer care or transplants, may qualify for continuity-of-care exceptions, which would temporarily allow them to remain covered.
UnitedHealthcare said patients enrolled in the Veterans Affairs Community Care Network will not be affected. Patients can call the number on the back of their insurance card to confirm what services are covered.
Johns Hopkins has pledged to keep negotiating, while UnitedHealthcare said it remains hopeful for a quick resolution. Until then, tens of thousands of patients across the region face uncertainty about where they can receive affordable care.
Stay informed with the latest updates from Baltimore in 2025.
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
What's Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025
1. Union for Anne Arundel County bus drivers and aides authorize strike
2. Johns Hopkins, UnitedHealthcare fail to reach deal over insurance coverage
3. Kilmar Abrego Garcia taken into ICE custody in Baltimore
4. Cybersecurity incident at MTA impacts mobility transit service, new bookings unavailable
5. Towson’s rat problem addressed by Baltimore County officials after WJZ report
6. Gov. Wes Moore invites President Trump to Maryland for public safety walk
7. Maryland college student moves into dorm after MHEC restores grant
8. Jewish students, parents, teachers push back against antisemitism allegations at BCPS
9. MDTA says revisions to new Key Bridge could speed construction, limit impact
10. MTA rolls out rules of conduct, new law takes effect in October
11. Body of missing swimmer recovered from Beaver Dam swimming quarry
12. U.S. Coast Guard confirms ship explosion near Baltimore’s Key Bridge site
13.
14. Maryland’s SNAP-ED program to shut down October 1
15. Baltimore residents worried after recent burglaries in Mount Washington
16. BGE asks customers to limit electricity after substation disconnection
17. Baltimore mayor responds after President Trump takes jab at the city
18. Convicted killer of Maryland mother Rachel Morin sentenced to life in prison
19. 4 children, 2 adults killed in Maryland house fire
20. Police investigating mass shooting in Park Heights
21. Former youth pastor facing child sex abuse charges in Baltimore County
22. Anne Arundel County Police expands drone program to enhance safety
23. Baltimore County listed in latest DOJ report of U.S. “sanctuary jurisdictions”
24. Baltimore’s DPW is making “visible progress” for heat protection, report finds
25. Cause of partial downtown building collapse unclear as city officials wait for inspection
26. Baltimore police sends out more patrols to Federal Hill following recent violence
27. Dali shipbuilder sued over power failure that led to collision with Key Bridge
28. Maryland teen drowns after storm pushes him into draining pipe, officials say
29. Baltimore City schools accused of neglecting incidents of antisemitism
30. Howard County passes emergency bill targeting for-profit house parties
31. Maryland patients face uncertainty as Johns Hopkins, UnitedHealthcare clash over insurance coverage
32. 10 hurt, 5 hospitalized after possible hazardous materials incident at Poultry processing plant
33. Baltimore children under 12 ride free onboard MTA buses
34. Video shows chaos as gunfire is heard in Baltimore’s Federal Hill
35. Woman found dead along shoulder of Baltimore Beltway
36. BGE, Pepco customers will save around $3 on monthly energy bill starting in 2026
37. Maryland pastor arrested by ICE agents, community rallies in support
38. Morgan State unveils new off-campus student housing development
39. New Baltimore County Inspector General appointed as current one was rejected
40. Vehicle with body pulled from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor
41. Family of Ronald Silver II sues Baltimore over DPW worker’s death
42. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, another bars immediate ICE detention
43. Nurses at Baltimore hospital hold 1-day strike over staffing, patient care concerns
44. Baltimore City school board meeting derailed by offensive video
45. Ocean City, Maryland residents reject ordinance that would restrict short-term rentals
46. Baltimore County teachers to see cost of living raise in September under agreement with district
47. Baltimore Ravens’ veterans report to training camp with high expectations
48. Worker dies after getting trapped in trench at Baltimore County construction site
49. Part of York road still closed after major water main break in Baltimore County
50. $200k grant funding approved for new flood warning system in Baltimore
51. 35 cars, two businesses broken into in Baltimore’s Federal Hill, police say
52. Juveniles to be detained if arrested while on ankle monitoring under new DJS guidelines
53. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces buyout offer for state employees
54. 25 people hospitalized due to suspected overdose in West Baltimore
55. Baltimore Police to share body cam video in fatal shooting of 70-year-old woman
56. DPW to start trash and recycling collections at 5:00 A.M. during summer months
57. Baltimore’s collapsed Key Bridge remains to be demolished this week
58. Marilyn Mosby says she hit rock bottom, criticizes current Baltimore State’s Attorney
59. Maryland joins 19 states suing Trump administration over Medicaid data release to DHS
60. Baltimore City Council President, other leaders demanding end to BGE multi-year rate hikes
61. Baltimore Police officer charged with rape of 16-year-old girl
62. Marilyn Mosby says State’s Attorney Ivan Bates filed complaint against her over Syed case
63. Baltimore County fire chief gives update on house explosion in Rosedale
64. New Maryland state laws to go into effect, including hiring freeze
65. Maryland State Police crack down on multiple illegal car rallies
66. Baltimore Fire union raises concerns over city’s decision to downgrade 4 medic units
67. Ocean City, Maryland’s new beach tent rules cause confusion for visitors
68. Undeground fire in Downtown Baltimore on Saturday under investigation
69. Demolition of last remnants of Francis Scott Key Bridge to begin next month
70. Accusers of ex-Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker left with “stain” of his denial, attorneys say
71. Man dies in Baltimore police custody, prompting investigation
72. Baltimore City Police say woman, 70, lunged with knife before officer shot and killed her
73. Maryland to implement state hiring freeze, buyouts, due to historic fiscal challenge
74. Justice Department asks Abrego Garcia not be released on federal charges
75. Man sentenced to life for murder of 12-year-old Baltimore girl
76. Amtrak train stuck in tunnel without power near Baltimore amid heat wave in Maryland
77. Second quadruple shooting reported in West Baltimore after 2 adults, 2 teens injured
78. Baltimore Mayor Scott signs $4.6 billion budget for fiscal year 2026
79. AFRAM brings sense of community back to Druid Hill for 49th year
80. BOPA has new agreement with Baltimore City, will operate as “Create Baltimore”
81. Baltimore community mourns arabber who was fatally shot by police
82. Baltimore leaders focus on reintegration to keep crime rates down
83. Investigators release body camera footage from deadly police shooting in Dundalk
84. Baltimore gym teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
85. CIAA Tournament To Remain in Baltimore through 2029
86. Suspect dead after Baltimore police shooting leaves officer injured
87. Orioles minor league player Luis Guevara, 19, dies in personal watercraft crash in Florida
88. MTA introduces plan for future of Baltimore’s bus services
89. Suspended Maryland teacher found not guilty of sexually abusing students in partial verdict
90. Maryland releases updates to Tenant’s Bill of Rights, takes effect July 1
91. Baltimore lawyer alleges Meta, Google allowing “squatter networks”
92. Baltimore City Council passes $4.6 billion 2026 budget
93. University of Maryland Medical System sues company over denied service claims
94. Maryland Attorney General Brown preliminary agrees to settlement with Purdue Pharma
95. 1 man dead, 2 other injured after shooting on Maryland I-70
96. Hundreds gather at State capitol in Annapolis for ‘No Kings’ rally
97. Gov. Moore announces relief funding for some BGE customers to help with high energy costs
98. State highway officials say Baltimore Beltway project will reduce congestion along I-695
99. Police investigating Maryland couple accused of killing, hiding the body of a 3-year-old girl
100. Baltimore teacher allegedly choked her neighbor over trash cleanup
101. Maryland man dead, trooper hurt in multi-car crash on I-95
102. Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to U.S. to face federal criminal charges
103. Maryland could see a spike in health insurance costs in 2026
104. Ground beef distributed in Maryland and around the nation could contain E. Coli
105. Baltimore County approves 4.9% water rate increase
106. Local police warn of uptick in break-ins as summer season approaches
107. Howard County Public Schools cutting more than 120 jobs as school boards slashes budget
108. Diesel Spill from Johns Hopkins Vendor Tanks Sends 2,000 Gallons into Inner Harbor
109. Baltimore Mayor Scott says DOGE cuts are “irresponsible” as Johns Hopkins freezes hiring
110. Baltimore building collapses after truck crashes
111. Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker lists Maryland home for $3.2 million
112. BGE to shift supply costs onto lower-usage months, reducing peak season bills
113. Several new laws go into effect in Maryland
114. 16-year-old convicted of killing classmate at Joppatowne High School
115. WNBA star Caitlin Clark ruled out of Wednesday’s WNBA game in Baltimore
116. Man and woman killed in double shooting in Baltimore on Memorial Day
117. Baltimore Police to increase presence for major holidays and high-profile events
118. Baltimore sees spike in juvenile crime as repeat offenders go unchecked
119. Baltimore’s Jewish community seeks more patrols after Israel Embassy staffers shot
120. Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay is seeing a concerning drop in blue crabs
121. Baltimore police release video of deadly officer shooting
122. Juvenile crime in Baltimore is out of control, City State’s Attorney says
123. Police remind the public to stay vigilant against potential post-storm scams
124. Investigation underway after Police say a County Officer shot man armed with knife
125. 17-year veteran of Baltimore Fire Department dies in skills training session
126. West Baltimore warehouse condemned after Monday fire, faces demolition
127. Fines to increase for Baltimore parking violations
128. Baltimore mother killed on Mother’s Day and her birthday
129. Man killed after exchanging gunfire with officers in North Baltimore, police say
130. Demolition of Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course to begin after 150th Preakness Stakes
131. Justin Tucker released by Baltimore Ravens amid sexual misconduct allegations
132. Baltimore mayor announces summer youth engagement strategy
133. New group aims to revitalize downtown Baltimore
134. Family of man killed by Baltimore County police says he wasn’t violent
135. Baltimore County police investigating scams by pet cremation service
136. Guilty verdict handed to man on trial for Rachel Morin’s murder
137. Trial for Rachel Morin’s accused killer resumes Monday
138. Family seeks police footage of Baltimore County crash that killed a man and 2 children
139. Supreme Court rules U.S. must facilitate return of mistakenly deported Maryland man
140. Baltimore schools votes to prohibit cellphone use
141. U.S. Department of Education pulls millions it committed to Maryland
142. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott touts drop in crime
143. Maryland reparations bill inches forward
144. Ravens Coach John Harbaugh reaches three-year extension to stay in Baltimore through 2028
145. Trial for accused murderer of Rachel Morin set to begin
146. Jane Doe identified in 29-year-old Baltimore County cold case through new DNA technology
147. Family of DPW worker who died of heat exhaustion calls for justice
148. One Year Later: Key Bridge Collapse
149. Baltimore’s Own Derik Queen Calls Game!
150. President Trump singles out Baltimore schools while dismantling Department of Education
151. NTSB to release new information in Key Bridge collapse investigation
152. Baltimore County child murdered on Christmas Eve honored by State Senate
153. Civil lawsuit filed against man convicted in daycare sexual abuse case
154. 5th person pleads guilty in mass shooting in Baltimore’s Brooklyn Homes
155. Baltimore County Police Shooting: Suspect Identified as City School Teacher with Prior Gun Conviction
156. Baltimore County officer released from hospital after last week’s shooting
157. Baltimore residents respond as city ramps up parking enforcement
158. Baltimore County police officer injured in shooting at Catonsville precinct
159. Lawsuit against McDonogh School alleges former dean abused students
160. Family of DPW worker who died on the job speaks out on IG report
161. Pedestrian dies after falling under MTA bus in downtown Baltimore,
162. Maryland resident has case of measles, health department confirms
163. Maryland lawmakers consider tax on sugary drinks
164. Adnan Syed will not have to return to prison for Hae Min Lee’s murder
165. Proposed bill in Maryland would punish parents for some offenses committed by juveniles
166. CIAA tournaments put Baltimore in the spotlight
167. Baltimore County schools approve $2.98 billion budget
168. Anne Arundel County government buildings impacted by cyber incident
169. Morgan State acrobatics and tumbling team goes viral for routine
170. 18-year-old arrested in double shooting near Columbia mall
171. Maryland bill aims to use speed assistance technology for reckless drivers
172. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore appointed for Cohort of Governors
173. 1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting inside Baltimore senior living facility
174. Video shows Amazon delivery driver striking woman, leaving
175. Father sentenced to 65 years for shooting at his child’s birthday inside Maryland mall
176. Proposed bill in Howard County aims to create more affordable housing
177. BGE explains reasons for rising utility rates
178. Baltimore sheriff’s deputies overpaid by millions, OIG report shows
179. Baltimore City leaders aim to hold BGE accountable for rising utility bills
180. Baltimore County schools investigating teacher over social media post allegedly to help ICE
181. Baltimore community mourns death of longtime WBAL Reporter Tim Tooten
182. Man accused of AI impersonation of Pikesville principal indicted
183. Printing error causes Maryland comptroller’s office to send sensitive data to wrong addresses
184. Maryland’s highest court upholds ending statute of limitations on child abuse lawsuits
185. Design for Maryland’s new Key Bridge unveiled, 10 months after tragic collapse
186. Maryland lawmakers introduce legislation to address BGE price increases
187. Ravens fan pleads guilty to attacking Washington Commanders fans
188. Proposed bill would increase speeding fines in Baltimore City
189. Massage therapists accuse Ravens’ Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct
190. Baltimore area first responders called to DC plane crash site
191. Proposed bill would prevent police from pulling over drivers for certain offenses
192. Daniel Hersl, of disgraced GTTF, granted supervised release
193. Middle River mother charged with murder in the death of her 11-year-old daughter
194. Baltimore DPW’s water and sewer rate hike approved by city’s spending board
195. Baltimore residents report stinky odor
196. Four injured after student attacked at Baltimore high school
197. BGE customers raise concerns over extreme bill increase
198. New bill seeks to find cause of student absenteeism in Baltimore City schools
199. U.S. Supreme Court will not hearing case on Maryland’s strict gun licensing laws
200. 18-year-old charged with murder of woman at Baltimore hotel
201. Security guard shot during altercation at Baltimore McDonald’s
202. Bird flu detected at Maryland poultry farm on Eastern Shore, Maryland officials say
203. $2.9 million allocated for railroad crossing upgrades in Baltimore County after Rosedale collisions
204. Baltimore police investigate man’s death as first homicide of 2025
205. Community mourns 4-year-old’s death at Baltimore County viewing
206. Baltimore State’s Attorney discusses violent repeat offender accountability
207. New Maryland law helps amputees cover special prosthetics
208. Former Pikesville principal sues Baltimore County schools over AI recording
209. Baltimore City DPW hold public meetings on proposed water rate increase
210. Maryland lawmakers to consider cellphone restrictions in schools
211. Marylanders approve of Gov. Wes Moore in Gonzales poll
212. $85 million invested for Highway to Nowhere redevelopment
213. Key Bridge pre-construction phase to begin
214. Maryland leaders strategize Baltimore crime plan
215. Maryland Senator Katherine Klausmeier named as Baltimore County executive,
216. Maryland sees its first major snow storm of the season in January
217. Rapper Lupe Fiasco to serve as hip-hop professor at Johns Hopkins’ Peabody Institute
218. Johnny Olszewski to be sworn into Congress
219. Man accused of killing Rachel Morin wants trial out of Harford County
220. Baltimore’s Camp Small recovering month after massive fire
221. Baltimore County father accused of killing son, injuring 3 others
222. Baltimore police touts decline in violence for second-straight year
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
Shoppers Food to Close Four Maryland Stores in October
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School
17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
Shoppers Food to Close Four Maryland Stores in October
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School
17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital