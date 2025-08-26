What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Updated Aug. 26, 2025, 12:00 p.m.

A contract dispute between Johns Hopkins Medicine and UnitedHealthcare has left nearly 60,000 patients in the Maryland region without in-network coverage as of Monday.

The agreement’s expiration affects Johns Hopkins facilities in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., which are now considered out-of-network for patients with UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored plans, Individual Family Plans, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid. Johns Hopkins facilities in Florida are not impacted.

The two sides had been negotiating for months but failed to reach a new deal. UnitedHealthcare said Johns Hopkins demanded terms that would raise costs for members and employers.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Despite our repeated efforts to compromise, Johns Hopkins Medicine maintained its demands for contractual provisions that would harm employers as well as our members,” UnitedHealthcare said in a statement.

Johns Hopkins disputed that claim, saying it has sought to strengthen patient protections and improve access to care. “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to reach an agreement with United that puts patients ahead of profits,” the health system said.

Both organizations said they will continue negotiating.

Patients with UnitedHealthcare will now face higher out-of-network costs if they choose Johns Hopkins providers or hospitals. Those undergoing active or long-term treatments, such as cancer care or transplants, may qualify for continuity-of-care exceptions, which would temporarily allow them to remain covered.

UnitedHealthcare said patients enrolled in the Veterans Affairs Community Care Network will not be affected. Patients can call the number on the back of their insurance card to confirm what services are covered.

Johns Hopkins has pledged to keep negotiating, while UnitedHealthcare said it remains hopeful for a quick resolution. Until then, tens of thousands of patients across the region face uncertainty about where they can receive affordable care.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Stay informed with the latest updates from Baltimore in 2025. From breaking news to major developments, here are the top stories shaping the city this year.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES…

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

1. Union for Anne Arundel County bus drivers and aides authorize strike 2. Johns Hopkins, UnitedHealthcare fail to reach deal over insurance coverage 3. Kilmar Abrego Garcia taken into ICE custody in Baltimore 4. Cybersecurity incident at MTA impacts mobility transit service, new bookings unavailable 5. Towson’s rat problem addressed by Baltimore County officials after WJZ report 6. Gov. Wes Moore invites President Trump to Maryland for public safety walk 7. Maryland college student moves into dorm after MHEC restores grant 8. Jewish students, parents, teachers push back against antisemitism allegations at BCPS 9. MDTA says revisions to new Key Bridge could speed construction, limit impact 10. MTA rolls out rules of conduct, new law takes effect in October 11. Body of missing swimmer recovered from Beaver Dam swimming quarry 12. U.S. Coast Guard confirms ship explosion near Baltimore’s Key Bridge site 13. 14. Maryland’s SNAP-ED program to shut down October 1 15. Baltimore residents worried after recent burglaries in Mount Washington 16. BGE asks customers to limit electricity after substation disconnection 17. Baltimore mayor responds after President Trump takes jab at the city 18. Convicted killer of Maryland mother Rachel Morin sentenced to life in prison 19. 4 children, 2 adults killed in Maryland house fire 20. Police investigating mass shooting in Park Heights 21. Former youth pastor facing child sex abuse charges in Baltimore County 22. Anne Arundel County Police expands drone program to enhance safety 23. Baltimore County listed in latest DOJ report of U.S. “sanctuary jurisdictions” 24. Baltimore’s DPW is making “visible progress” for heat protection, report finds 25. Cause of partial downtown building collapse unclear as city officials wait for inspection 26. Baltimore police sends out more patrols to Federal Hill following recent violence 27. Dali shipbuilder sued over power failure that led to collision with Key Bridge 28. Maryland teen drowns after storm pushes him into draining pipe, officials say 29. Baltimore City schools accused of neglecting incidents of antisemitism 30. Howard County passes emergency bill targeting for-profit house parties 31. Maryland patients face uncertainty as Johns Hopkins, UnitedHealthcare clash over insurance coverage 32. 10 hurt, 5 hospitalized after possible hazardous materials incident at Poultry processing plant 33. Baltimore children under 12 ride free onboard MTA buses 34. Video shows chaos as gunfire is heard in Baltimore’s Federal Hill 35. Woman found dead along shoulder of Baltimore Beltway 36. BGE, Pepco customers will save around $3 on monthly energy bill starting in 2026 37. Maryland pastor arrested by ICE agents, community rallies in support 38. Morgan State unveils new off-campus student housing development 39. New Baltimore County Inspector General appointed as current one was rejected 40. Vehicle with body pulled from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor 41. Family of Ronald Silver II sues Baltimore over DPW worker’s death 42. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, another bars immediate ICE detention 43. Nurses at Baltimore hospital hold 1-day strike over staffing, patient care concerns 44. Baltimore City school board meeting derailed by offensive video 45. Ocean City, Maryland residents reject ordinance that would restrict short-term rentals 46. Baltimore County teachers to see cost of living raise in September under agreement with district 47. Baltimore Ravens’ veterans report to training camp with high expectations 48. Worker dies after getting trapped in trench at Baltimore County construction site 49. Part of York road still closed after major water main break in Baltimore County 50. $200k grant funding approved for new flood warning system in Baltimore 51. 35 cars, two businesses broken into in Baltimore’s Federal Hill, police say 52. Juveniles to be detained if arrested while on ankle monitoring under new DJS guidelines 53. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces buyout offer for state employees 54. 25 people hospitalized due to suspected overdose in West Baltimore 55. Baltimore Police to share body cam video in fatal shooting of 70-year-old woman 56. DPW to start trash and recycling collections at 5:00 A.M. during summer months 57. Baltimore’s collapsed Key Bridge remains to be demolished this week 58. Marilyn Mosby says she hit rock bottom, criticizes current Baltimore State’s Attorney 59. Maryland joins 19 states suing Trump administration over Medicaid data release to DHS 60. Baltimore City Council President, other leaders demanding end to BGE multi-year rate hikes 61. Baltimore Police officer charged with rape of 16-year-old girl 62. Marilyn Mosby says State’s Attorney Ivan Bates filed complaint against her over Syed case 63. Baltimore County fire chief gives update on house explosion in Rosedale 64. New Maryland state laws to go into effect, including hiring freeze 65. Maryland State Police crack down on multiple illegal car rallies 66. Baltimore Fire union raises concerns over city’s decision to downgrade 4 medic units 67. Ocean City, Maryland’s new beach tent rules cause confusion for visitors 68. Undeground fire in Downtown Baltimore on Saturday under investigation 69. Demolition of last remnants of Francis Scott Key Bridge to begin next month 70. Accusers of ex-Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker left with “stain” of his denial, attorneys say 71. Man dies in Baltimore police custody, prompting investigation 72. Baltimore City Police say woman, 70, lunged with knife before officer shot and killed her 73. Maryland to implement state hiring freeze, buyouts, due to historic fiscal challenge 74. Justice Department asks Abrego Garcia not be released on federal charges 75. Man sentenced to life for murder of 12-year-old Baltimore girl 76. Amtrak train stuck in tunnel without power near Baltimore amid heat wave in Maryland 77. Second quadruple shooting reported in West Baltimore after 2 adults, 2 teens injured 78. Baltimore Mayor Scott signs $4.6 billion budget for fiscal year 2026 79. AFRAM brings sense of community back to Druid Hill for 49th year 80. BOPA has new agreement with Baltimore City, will operate as “Create Baltimore” 81. Baltimore community mourns arabber who was fatally shot by police 82. Baltimore leaders focus on reintegration to keep crime rates down 83. Investigators release body camera footage from deadly police shooting in Dundalk 84. Baltimore gym teacher accused of inappropriately touching students 85. CIAA Tournament To Remain in Baltimore through 2029 86. Suspect dead after Baltimore police shooting leaves officer injured 87. Orioles minor league player Luis Guevara, 19, dies in personal watercraft crash in Florida 88. MTA introduces plan for future of Baltimore’s bus services 89. Suspended Maryland teacher found not guilty of sexually abusing students in partial verdict 90. Maryland releases updates to Tenant’s Bill of Rights, takes effect July 1 91. Baltimore lawyer alleges Meta, Google allowing “squatter networks” 92. Baltimore City Council passes $4.6 billion 2026 budget 93. University of Maryland Medical System sues company over denied service claims 94. Maryland Attorney General Brown preliminary agrees to settlement with Purdue Pharma 95. 1 man dead, 2 other injured after shooting on Maryland I-70 96. Hundreds gather at State capitol in Annapolis for ‘No Kings’ rally 97. Gov. Moore announces relief funding for some BGE customers to help with high energy costs 98. State highway officials say Baltimore Beltway project will reduce congestion along I-695 99. Police investigating Maryland couple accused of killing, hiding the body of a 3-year-old girl 100. Baltimore teacher allegedly choked her neighbor over trash cleanup 101. Maryland man dead, trooper hurt in multi-car crash on I-95 102. Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to U.S. to face federal criminal charges 103. Maryland could see a spike in health insurance costs in 2026 104. Ground beef distributed in Maryland and around the nation could contain E. Coli 105. Baltimore County approves 4.9% water rate increase 106. Local police warn of uptick in break-ins as summer season approaches 107. Howard County Public Schools cutting more than 120 jobs as school boards slashes budget 108. Diesel Spill from Johns Hopkins Vendor Tanks Sends 2,000 Gallons into Inner Harbor 109. Baltimore Mayor Scott says DOGE cuts are “irresponsible” as Johns Hopkins freezes hiring 110. Baltimore building collapses after truck crashes 111. Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker lists Maryland home for $3.2 million 112. BGE to shift supply costs onto lower-usage months, reducing peak season bills 113. Several new laws go into effect in Maryland 114. 16-year-old convicted of killing classmate at Joppatowne High School 115. WNBA star Caitlin Clark ruled out of Wednesday’s WNBA game in Baltimore 116. Man and woman killed in double shooting in Baltimore on Memorial Day 117. Baltimore Police to increase presence for major holidays and high-profile events 118. Baltimore sees spike in juvenile crime as repeat offenders go unchecked 119. Baltimore’s Jewish community seeks more patrols after Israel Embassy staffers shot 120. Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay is seeing a concerning drop in blue crabs 121. Baltimore police release video of deadly officer shooting 122. Juvenile crime in Baltimore is out of control, City State’s Attorney says 123. Police remind the public to stay vigilant against potential post-storm scams 124. Investigation underway after Police say a County Officer shot man armed with knife 125. 17-year veteran of Baltimore Fire Department dies in skills training session 126. West Baltimore warehouse condemned after Monday fire, faces demolition 127. Fines to increase for Baltimore parking violations 128. Baltimore mother killed on Mother’s Day and her birthday 129. Man killed after exchanging gunfire with officers in North Baltimore, police say 130. Demolition of Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course to begin after 150th Preakness Stakes 131. Justin Tucker released by Baltimore Ravens amid sexual misconduct allegations 132. Baltimore mayor announces summer youth engagement strategy 133. New group aims to revitalize downtown Baltimore 134. Family of man killed by Baltimore County police says he wasn’t violent 135. Baltimore County police investigating scams by pet cremation service 136. Guilty verdict handed to man on trial for Rachel Morin’s murder 137. Trial for Rachel Morin’s accused killer resumes Monday 138. Family seeks police footage of Baltimore County crash that killed a man and 2 children 139. Supreme Court rules U.S. must facilitate return of mistakenly deported Maryland man 140. Baltimore schools votes to prohibit cellphone use 141. U.S. Department of Education pulls millions it committed to Maryland 142. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott touts drop in crime 143. Maryland reparations bill inches forward 144. Ravens Coach John Harbaugh reaches three-year extension to stay in Baltimore through 2028 145. Trial for accused murderer of Rachel Morin set to begin 146. Jane Doe identified in 29-year-old Baltimore County cold case through new DNA technology 147. Family of DPW worker who died of heat exhaustion calls for justice 148. One Year Later: Key Bridge Collapse 149. Baltimore’s Own Derik Queen Calls Game! 150. President Trump singles out Baltimore schools while dismantling Department of Education 151. NTSB to release new information in Key Bridge collapse investigation 152. Baltimore County child murdered on Christmas Eve honored by State Senate 153. Civil lawsuit filed against man convicted in daycare sexual abuse case 154. 5th person pleads guilty in mass shooting in Baltimore’s Brooklyn Homes 155. Baltimore County Police Shooting: Suspect Identified as City School Teacher with Prior Gun Conviction 156. Baltimore County officer released from hospital after last week’s shooting 157. Baltimore residents respond as city ramps up parking enforcement 158. Baltimore County police officer injured in shooting at Catonsville precinct 159. Lawsuit against McDonogh School alleges former dean abused students 160. Family of DPW worker who died on the job speaks out on IG report 161. Pedestrian dies after falling under MTA bus in downtown Baltimore, 162. Maryland resident has case of measles, health department confirms 163. Maryland lawmakers consider tax on sugary drinks 164. Adnan Syed will not have to return to prison for Hae Min Lee’s murder 165. Proposed bill in Maryland would punish parents for some offenses committed by juveniles 166. CIAA tournaments put Baltimore in the spotlight 167. Baltimore County schools approve $2.98 billion budget 168. Anne Arundel County government buildings impacted by cyber incident 169. Morgan State acrobatics and tumbling team goes viral for routine 170. 18-year-old arrested in double shooting near Columbia mall 171. Maryland bill aims to use speed assistance technology for reckless drivers 172. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore appointed for Cohort of Governors 173. 1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting inside Baltimore senior living facility 174. Video shows Amazon delivery driver striking woman, leaving 175. Father sentenced to 65 years for shooting at his child’s birthday inside Maryland mall 176. Proposed bill in Howard County aims to create more affordable housing 177. BGE explains reasons for rising utility rates 178. Baltimore sheriff’s deputies overpaid by millions, OIG report shows 179. Baltimore City leaders aim to hold BGE accountable for rising utility bills 180. Baltimore County schools investigating teacher over social media post allegedly to help ICE 181. Baltimore community mourns death of longtime WBAL Reporter Tim Tooten 182. Man accused of AI impersonation of Pikesville principal indicted 183. Printing error causes Maryland comptroller’s office to send sensitive data to wrong addresses 184. Maryland’s highest court upholds ending statute of limitations on child abuse lawsuits 185. Design for Maryland’s new Key Bridge unveiled, 10 months after tragic collapse 186. Maryland lawmakers introduce legislation to address BGE price increases 187. Ravens fan pleads guilty to attacking Washington Commanders fans 188. Proposed bill would increase speeding fines in Baltimore City 189. Massage therapists accuse Ravens’ Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct 190. Baltimore area first responders called to DC plane crash site 191. Proposed bill would prevent police from pulling over drivers for certain offenses 192. Daniel Hersl, of disgraced GTTF, granted supervised release 193. Middle River mother charged with murder in the death of her 11-year-old daughter 194. Baltimore DPW’s water and sewer rate hike approved by city’s spending board 195. Baltimore residents report stinky odor 196. Four injured after student attacked at Baltimore high school 197. BGE customers raise concerns over extreme bill increase 198. New bill seeks to find cause of student absenteeism in Baltimore City schools 199. U.S. Supreme Court will not hearing case on Maryland’s strict gun licensing laws 200. 18-year-old charged with murder of woman at Baltimore hotel 201. Security guard shot during altercation at Baltimore McDonald’s 202. Bird flu detected at Maryland poultry farm on Eastern Shore, Maryland officials say 203. $2.9 million allocated for railroad crossing upgrades in Baltimore County after Rosedale collisions 204. Baltimore police investigate man’s death as first homicide of 2025 205. Community mourns 4-year-old’s death at Baltimore County viewing 206. Baltimore State’s Attorney discusses violent repeat offender accountability 207. New Maryland law helps amputees cover special prosthetics 208. Former Pikesville principal sues Baltimore County schools over AI recording 209. Baltimore City DPW hold public meetings on proposed water rate increase 210. Maryland lawmakers to consider cellphone restrictions in schools 211. Marylanders approve of Gov. Wes Moore in Gonzales poll 212. $85 million invested for Highway to Nowhere redevelopment 213. Key Bridge pre-construction phase to begin 214. Maryland leaders strategize Baltimore crime plan 215. Maryland Senator Katherine Klausmeier named as Baltimore County executive, 216. Maryland sees its first major snow storm of the season in January 217. Rapper Lupe Fiasco to serve as hip-hop professor at Johns Hopkins’ Peabody Institute 218. Johnny Olszewski to be sworn into Congress 219. Man accused of killing Rachel Morin wants trial out of Harford County 220. Baltimore’s Camp Small recovering month after massive fire 221. Baltimore County father accused of killing son, injuring 3 others 222. Baltimore police touts decline in violence for second-straight year